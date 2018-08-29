George Washington Tabs Wesley Mattice as Head Diving Coach

Courtesy: George Washington Athletics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – George Washington head swimming and diving coach Brian Thomas has completed his staff for the 2018-19 season by adding Wesley Mattice as head diving coach.

Mattice comes to GW after training the country’s most elite youth divers with USA Diving’s Junior National Team based locally out of the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center (KSAC) in Rockville, Md.

“Wes certainly checked all of the boxes when it comes to what we were looking for when addressing the diving position and our vision for the future of the program,” Thomas said. “Most importantly, Wes has some very strong feelings regarding the environment and culture that he’d like to instill within our program in order to achieve some of the international success that he’s experienced at the club level while also developing our student-athletes in a healthy, holistic manner.

“It’s an exciting time for Wes with his recent wedding, and we definitely share in his excitement as we’ve put the finishing touches on a very talented staff. Logan, Katie and I are thrilled to welcome Wes and Ali into our family at GW.”

A former collegiate diver, Mattice has developed a strong reputation grooming the nation’s best for international competition as the head coach at KSAC. His coaching highlights include a trip to the 2015 Pan American Junior Championships.

In addition, Mattice is a member of the USA Diving Code of Conduct Committee representing Zone A and an annual participant in its national conference.

Since 2011, Mattice has also worked as a facility director and coach with Montgomery Dive Club where he’s been in charge of coach education and developing the teaching curriculum for one of the region’s most decorated clubs.

Before that, he spent five years on staff at Whirlwind Diving in his native Connecticut. There, he was responsible for training beginners up through national-level talent.

As a diver, Mattice competed with Whirlwind Diving and at Stamford High School before moving on to Southern Connecticut State. He continued to train early in his coaching career, going on to compete at the U.S. Masters Diving Championships in 2007.

Mattice earned his degree in Studio Art from Southern Connecticut State and has stayed active as a freelance graphics designer, illustrator and artist.