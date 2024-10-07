George Washington Sweeps Quad Meet With CAA Rivals

William Mary Quad Meet

October 5, 2024

Hampton, Va.

SCY (25 yards)

Teams: George Washington, UNCW, Delaware, William & Mary

Results

Final Scores

Courtesy: GW Sports

HAMPTON, Va. – The George Washington University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams each completed a sweep of Saturday’s quad meet at the Hampton Aquaplex. GW downed a trio of CAA opponents, UNCW (Men: 150.50-148.50; Women: 180.00-119.00), Delaware (Men: 178.00-121.00; Women: 178.50-120.50) and William & Mary (Men: 216.00-77.00; Women: 151.50-141.50) at the site of the upcoming 2025 A-10 Championships.

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

Daniel Choi earned a first-place finish in the 1000-yard freestyle by over 13 seconds (9:15.60). Philip Moldovanu registered a third-place finish in the event (9:29.73). Choi (4:29.47) and Moldovanu (4:32.76) later grabbed first and second place in the 500-yard freestyle, respectively.

earned a first-place finish in the 1000-yard freestyle by over 13 seconds (9:15.60). registered a third-place finish in the event (9:29.73). Choi (4:29.47) and Moldovanu (4:32.76) later grabbed first and second place in the 500-yard freestyle, respectively. Connor Rodgers earned a win in the 200-yard fly (1:46.54), while Justin Dostal also finished on the podium in third place (1:48.92).

earned a win in the 200-yard fly (1:46.54), while also finished on the podium in third place (1:48.92). Elliott Irwin sprinted the 50-yard free in just under 20 seconds (19.99) to win the event and go sixth-fastest in program history.

sprinted the 50-yard free in just under 20 seconds (19.99) to win the event and go sixth-fastest in program history. In the 1-meter dive, sophomore Michael Wood took home first place (286.25). Wood ended up with victories on both boards, as he finished the 3-meter board in first (292.15), just ahead of Holden Wheeler , who took second (272.65).

took home first place (286.25). Wood ended up with victories on both boards, as he finished the 3-meter board in first (292.15), just ahead of , who took second (272.65). Irwin (47.08) and Daniel Nagy (48.14) took home first and third in the 100-yard fly, respectively. Irwin’s time is fifth fastest in program history.

(48.14) took home first and third in the 100-yard fly, respectively. Irwin’s time is fifth fastest in program history. Shae Stratton tapped in second place in the 200-yard back (1:47.49).

tapped in second place in the 200-yard back (1:47.49). The men’s 400-yard medley relay, swam by Irwin, AJ Wood , Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan and Co. Rodgers, finished the final race of the meet in second place (2:58.43).

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS

GW swept the podium on the 1-meter board thanks to top-finishes from Olivia Paquette (258.60), Dara Reyblat (242.85) and Veronica Fyfe (241.45). In the 3-meter dive, Paquette took home the victory (283.85) while Reyblat finished in third (240.45).

Ava Topolewski won the 1000-yard freestyle, finishing in 9:57.43, which was over 12 seconds quicker than second place. Later, Topolewski took first place in the 500-yard free (4:52.52), finishing just ahead of teammate Molly Smyers who took third (4:58.28).

Colleen MacWilliams touched first in the 200-yard free (1:50.74).

Smyers finished in first place with a win in the 200-yard IM (2:01.61).

First-year Natalie Sens nabbed a second-place finish in the 100-yard breast (1:02.25), third-fastest in program history.

Moriah Freitas (2:00.72) and Smyers (2:01.18) took second and third place in the 200-yard fly, respectively.

Marlee Rickert grabbed second place in the 100-yard free (50.70).

The 400-yard free relay, swam by Chloe Hernandez, Freitas, Rickert and Topolewski, closed the meet with a second-place finish (3:23.86).

UP NEXT

The Revolutionaries have nearly a month break until their next competition, which comes on Nov. 2 in a dual meet at Navy.

Courtesy: UNCW Sports

HAMPTON, Va. – Highlighted by a sweep of the 200 IM and a win in the men’s 400 Free Relay, UNCW rallied to win a pair of dual meets on the men’s side in its season-opening meet with Delaware, William & Mary and George Washington on Saturday at the Hampton Aquaplex.

The Seahawks topped both Delaware and William & Mary on the men’s side but came up short in a two-point loss to GW. The women fell in all three duals meets.

Junior newcomer Nathan Jao led UNCW’s sweep of the top three spots in the 200 IM with a time of 1:49.30. He was followed, in order, by Aidan Duffy and William Carrico .

The 400 Free relay of Mac Russell , Jacob Duracinsky , Noah Sipowski and Shaw Satterfield combined for a time of 2:57.67 to win the final race of the day.

Cameron Snowden , a junior, fashioned a pair of event wins for the Seahawk women, taking the 50 Free (23.10) and the 100 Fly (53.20). Gil Shaw added a win in the 200 Breaststroke (2:15.60).

Duffy also won the 200 Breast with a time of 1:59.86.

In diving, Ethan Badrian , a junior, finished second on the 1-meter with 258.96 points.

UNCW combined for 25 top-three finishes in the meet.

The Seahawks host Auburn next on Oct. 12 at 11 a.m.

Courtesy: Tribe Athletics

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The William & Mary women’s swim team (2-0, 1-0 CAA) emerged victorious over the CAA defending champion UNCW women, 167-95, on Saturday afternoon. En route to 11 first-place finishes, the women set five pool records and four dual-meet records.

The Tribe men’s team (1-1, 0-1 CAA) dropped their first meet of the season, 176.5-85.5, but secured 13 podium-finishes and wins in three events.

Sophia Heilen swam for three individual pool and dual-meet records in the 200 fly with a time of 2:00.79, the 200 IM in 2:03.62 and the 200 breast with a 2:15.94 finish. Her 200 breast time was also a personal record.

The 200 medley relay team of Kat Vanbourgondien , Ellie Scherer , Heilen and Caroline Burgeson set a pool and dual-meet record with a 1:42.26 finish and the 400 free relay shaved over one second off the previous pool record as Sarah Dunham , Burgeson, Sydney Querner and Flynn Truskett finished with a 3:25.89 time.

The Tribe women swept the podium in the 200 fly as Lauren Klinefelter (2:04.90) and Clara Bodnar (2:07.87) earned second and third place, respectively, behind Heilen’s pool-record win.

Gavin Lamoureux swept the fly events on the men’s side, winning the 100 fly in 50.61 and the 200 fly with a 1:52.76 time. Freshman Thor Dyke earned first place in the 1,000 free with his 9:36.79 finish, leading the second-place swimmer by nearly five seconds.

The Tribe men earned second place in the 200 medley relay, finishing just two tenths of a second behind the Seahawks’ first place team, as Aaron Tingley , Brock Rempe , Lamoureux and Alex Valliere recorded a 1:31.70 time.

Freshman Lauren Tucker earned her second women’s 1,000 free-victory in as many meets with a 10:21.57 time and Devin Genderson also made a podium finish in 10:35.88.

Lindsay Juhlin topped the women’s 100 fly with a 55.58 time and Klinefelter took second place with a 56.34 finish.

Vanbourgondien and Burgeson took the top two spots in the women’s 100 back with 57.09 and 57.29 finishes, respectively.

Taking four of the six podium places in the 50 free, Querner (23.96) and Truskett (24.01) earned first and second place for the women as Aiden Bond (20.81) and Valliere (21.17) placed second and third on the men’s side.

Scherer’s 1:03.40 first-place finish in the 100 breast was just two-hundreths of a second shy of the pool record (1:03.38) and within a tenth of a second of W&M’s dual-meet record (1:03.31).

Finishing on the podium for the men was David Yune , with a second-place finish in the 200 back in 1:51.06. Also earning top-three times were Rempe, with a third-place, 56.84 finish in the 100 breast, and Zach LeMay in the 200 fly, coming in third in 1:54.17. In addition to his win, Dyke placed second in the men’s 500 free with his 4:39.76 time.

Kelsey Katt had a second-place finish in the women’s 500 free, as the sophomore finished in 5:07.90.

Full meet results are available here.

UP NEXT

W&M swimming will be back at home next weekend, Oct. 21, for W&M Homecoming and Alumni Reunion weekend against Towson. The meet will begin at 11 a.m. at Bee McLeod Recreation Center.

Courtesy: Delaware Athletics

HAMPTON, Va. – Angelica Ragazzoni breaks the program record in the 100 and 200 back as the University of Delaware women’s swimming & diving team competed in its first meet of the season on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Ragazonni broke the records in the 100 backstroke at 53.98 and 200 backstroke at 1:58.08. She finished first in both of the races.

UD competed against Coastal Athletic Association foes UNCW and meet host William & Mary, along with George Washington. The Blue Hens defeated UNCW by a score 171.50-127.50, and lost to William & Mary 156.00-137.00 and George Washington 178.50-120.50

RESULTS

The Following are athetes who finished in the top five

The women’s 200 medley relay team of Ragazzoni, Mania Tasakou , Victoria Novinskiy and Garrity Ford finished fourth at 1:41.35

, Victoria Novinskiy and finished fourth at 1:41.35 Novinskiy finished first in the 200 fly with a time of 1:59.70, second in the 200 IM at 2:01.98 and fifth in the 100 fly at 55.20

Lauren Hartel was second in the 1000 free with a time of 10:10.18 and fourth in the 500 free at 5:01.69

was second in the 1000 free with a time of 10:10.18 and fourth in the 500 free at 5:01.69 Ford was second in the 50 free at 23.21.

Alex Pastris and Sarah Agdern were second and fifth in the three meter dive with scores of 244.20 and 222.45. Pastris also finished fifth in the one meter dive with a score of 228.70

and were second and fifth in the three meter dive with scores of 244.20 and 222.45. Pastris also finished fifth in the one meter dive with a score of 228.70 The 400 freestyle relay team of Ragazzoni, Ford, Elishka Hajek and Olivia Willemsen was third at 3:23.89

and was third at 3:23.89 Bella Granetzke was fourth in the 200 free at 1:52.65

was fourth in the 200 free at 1:52.65 Tasakou was fourth in the 100 breast at 1:02.56 and 200 breast at 2:17.98

Allie Somers was fourth in the 200 back at 2:01.73

was fourth in the 200 back at 2:01.73 Williemsen was fifth in the 100 free at 51.53.

UP NEXT

The Blue Hens have their first home meet of the season against Yale on Saturday, Oct. 26.