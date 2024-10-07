Florida International Women, Keiser Men Top Fields At FIU Fall Classic

2024 FIU Fall Classic

October 4-5, 2024

Miami, Florida

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: FIU Sports

MIAMI – The FIU swimming & diving program finished strong on Saturday afternoon, taking first place overall in the TYR Fall Classic for a total of 550 points from the Biscayne Bay Aquatic Center.

FIU achieved top-three finishes in seven of the eight morning events, including four first-place victories, and finishing the day with nine top-three performances overall.

It marks the third straight year FIU has won the TYR Fall Classic, winning in 2022 and 2023.

Sophomore Diana Santamaria and senior Jessica Shpilko led the Panthers with two first-place finishes each, starting with a victory in the 200-medley relay. The relay team, consisting of Santamaria, Frida Stretre Løbersli, Tawannah McLemore, and Shpilko, clocked an impressive time of 1:42.74 to take the win.

Santamaria and Shpilko continued their dominance in the 100-yard freestyle. Santamaria took the top spot in the A-Final with a time of 53.12, while Shpilko claimed first in the B-Final with a time of 52.83. Both swimmers also contributed to a second-place finish in the 400-free relay, alongside Ana Luiza Daisson and McLemore, with a time of 3:32.32.

Freshman Sally Olsson added to FIU’s success, capturing first place in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:19.58.

Newcomer Claudia Frasca finished third in the 500-yard freestyle (5:10.88) and taking second in the 200-yard backstroke (2:04.95). Junior Harliai Curthoys-Davies also contributed with a second-place finish in the B-Final of the 500-yard freestyle, clocking in at 5:18.08.

Tawannah McLemore , in addition to her relay contributions, claimed first place in the B-Final of the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:07.86, while freshman Stretre Løbersli secured second place in the A-Final of the same event, finishing with a time of 2:07.56.

On the diving boards, graduate student Av Osero continued her winning streak, taking first place in the 3-meter dive with a score of 268.05. This marks her second consecutive first-place finish. Junior Ruska Lehtonen earned third place with a score of 259.70, while sophomore Kristina Keenan finished sixth with a score of 227.50.

FULL RESULTS – WOMEN

1. FIU- 550

2. FAU – 497

3. FGCU – 490

4. NSU – 449

5. Keiser – 416

6. Lynn – 401

7. St. Thomas – 367

FIU prepares for a dual meet against the SMU Mustangs of the ACC on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. from the Biscayne Bay Aquatic Center. Live stats will be available on MeetMobile.

Courtesy: Keiser Athletics

No. 1 Keiser University men’s swimming & diving team claimed the top spot at the TYR Classic hosted by Florida International University. The Seahawks took first-place in front of Florida Atlantic, Nova Southeastern, Lynn, and St. Thomas. Juan Gonzalez broke the Keiser program record and set a new meet record on day two with a 329 point performance in the 1 Meter Dive. With the win, Head Coach Adam Epstein claimed his first victory over his alma mater, FAU.

Keiser will be back on the road on Thursday, October 10 for a dual meet with Rollins College at 1:00 PM in Winter Park, Fla.

FULL STANDINGS – MEN

1. 550 – Keiser

2. 533 – Florida Atlantic

3. 481 – Nova Southeastern

4. 440.5 – St. Thomas

5. 419.5 – Lynn

MEET NOTES

The pool was on notice right from the start as Jake Hutchinson , Noel De Geus , Jet Fuhrmann , and Hanno Boeckmann took first in the 400 Yard Medley Relay

, , , and took first in the 400 Yard Medley Relay Carlos Trinidad followed with a third-place performance in the 200 Yard Freestyle at 1:42.38

followed with a third-place performance in the 200 Yard Freestyle at 1:42.38 At the diving board, Juan Gonzalez took second in the 3 Meter, scoring 316.20 points

took second in the 3 Meter, scoring 316.20 points Alexander Menzel tore up the pool in his first event, taking first in the 200 Yard IM with a time of 4:04.34

tore up the pool in his first event, taking first in the 200 Yard IM with a time of 4:04.34 KU made it back-to-back wins as Hutchinson took first in the 100 Yard Butterfly, touching at 48.45

The winning streak continued in the 50 Yard freestyle with Boeckmann winning the event with a time of 20.66

Noel De Geus followed with a blazing time in the 100 Yard Breaststroke, touching the wall at 54.36 for the fourth consecutive Seahawks win

followed with a blazing time in the 100 Yard Breaststroke, touching the wall at 54.36 for the fourth consecutive Seahawks win The Seahawks ended the day with a first-place finish in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay with De Geus, Fuhrmann, Hutchinson, and Boeckmann clocking in a time of 1:21.67

Day two began with Hutchinson, De Geus, Fuhrmann, and Boeckmann once again showing out, taking first in the 200 Yard Medley Relay with a time of 1:30.56

Soon after, Menzel clocked a third-place performance with a 4:38.98 time in the 500 Yard Freestyle

De Geus followed with another outstanding performance, taking the 200 Yard Breaststroke with a time of 2:04.30

Hutchinson was back in the pool for an energy-filled 200 Yard Butterfly that he won with a time of 1:51.27

On the 1 Meter diving board, Juan Gonzalez broke the Keiser program record and the meet record with a 329 point performance

broke the Keiser program record and the meet record with a 329 point performance The final swimming event decided the meet and it was Hutchinson, Trinidad, Fuhrmann, and Boeckmann who secured first-place with a time of 3:01.81.

Keiser will be back on the road on Thursday, October 10 for a dual meet with Rollins College at 1:00 PM in Winter Park, Fla.