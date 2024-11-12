Freshman Mila Nikanorov Cracks Ohio State Record with 9:30.49 1000 FR in Dual with Penn State

OHIO STATE vs PENN STATE (MEN’S & WOMEN’S DUAL)

Friday, November 8, 2024

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

SCY (25 Yards)

RESULTS

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Ohio State – 243 Penn State – 57

MEN

Ohio State – 173 Penn State – 127

Ohio State hosted Penn State for a combined Big Ten dual meet this past Friday at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. The Buckeyes emerged victorious in both the men’s and women’s meets, dominating on the women’s side in a 243-57 decision, while the Ohio State men’s team won out 173-127.

This meet did a lot to highlight where the Ohio State women’s program is at. On the women’s side, the Buckeyes have a great group of seniors and fifth years, and a phenomenal freshman class, but they’re a bit thin in the middle. For example, Ohio State kicked off the meet by winning the women’s 200 medley relay with a team that featured 3 freshmen and a fifth year. Delia Lloyd (freshman) led off in 24.68, Maria Ramos (freshman) split 27.57 on breaststroke, then KitKat Zenick (fifth year) clocked a 23.54 on the fly leg, and Rachel Bockrath (freshman) anchored in 22.08. They hit the wall in 1:37.87, touching ahead of their ‘B’ team, which came in 2nd in 1:39.68.

The women’s 400 free relay highlighted Ohio State’s roster even more, as the winning OSU ‘A’ team was made up entirely by freshmen. Erin Little (48.98), Sienna Angove (48.46), Lloyd (49.45), and Bockrath (48.40) combined for a 3:15.29. The Buckeyes showed how much depth they have in the 100 free on Friday, as Teresa Ivan (48.95), Paige Hall (48.79), Nyah Funderburke (49.22), and Tia Lindsay (49.95) made up the ‘B’ team, which finished 2nd in 3:16.91.

In addition to the freshmen showing out on the relays, Ohio State freshman Mila Nikanorov was fantastic in the distance events. She kicked off her meet with a decisive victory in the women’s 1000 free, ripping a 9:30.49. She swam a great race, getting out to a 4:44.63 on the first 500 of the race, then coming home in 4:45.86 on the back half. In addition to the win, Nikanorov’s performance marks an Ohio State program record in the event, beating the previous mark of 9:31.81, which was set back in 2020. Nikanorov then went on to win the 500 free by a sizable margin as well, clocking a 4:42.73.

Moving back to the 1000 for a moment, Ohio State looks very strong there. Behind Nikanorov’s 9:30.49, Gwen Woodbury came in 2nd with a 9:40.14, while Emma Finlin, another freshman, clocked a 9:49.01 for 3rd, and Mia Rankin was 9:51.49.

Prior to helping the 400 free relay to victory, Ohio State freshman Sienna Angove took the women’s 200 free in a great race with teammate Erin Little, who is also a freshman. Little was out fast, splitting 24.78 on the opening 50 to Angove’s 25.24. Little then expanded her lead on the 2nd 50, splitting 26.86 to Angove’s 27.00, which put Little into the 100 in 51.64, while Angove was 52.24. Angove then began battling back on the 3rd 50, splitting 26.63 to Little’s 27.01. Angove then came home in 26.30, while little was 27.16. In the end, Angove won with a 1:45.17, touching just ahead of Little, who clocked a 1:45.81.

Little would go on to win the women’s 50 free, swimming a 22.73. Lloyd came in 2nd in 22.82, while Ohio State senior Paige Hall was 3rd in 23.10.

Sharing the wealth a bit, freshman Rachel Bockrath then won the women’s 100 free, clocking a 48.78. Lloyd was a close 2nd once again, touching in 48.81. Angove was in the 100 free as well, finishing 3rd with a 49.65.

Moving past the freshmen, Ohio State senior Nyah Funderburke had a great meet as well. Funderburke won the women’s 100 back in 51.82, touching 1st by exactly 2 seconds. She then went on to win the 100 fly in 53.27 after getting out to the early lead.

In the men’s events, Penn State had the early momentum, taking the men’s 200 medley relay in 1:25.41. Cooper Morley (21.26), Mariano Lazzerini (24.01), Matthew Bittner (20.96), and Tylor Kim (19.18) teamed up to get the job done.

Following the relay victory, Morley was excellent for the Nittany Lions. He won the men’s 100 back in 46.21, getting out to an early lead thanks to a 22.42 on the opening 50. Morley then went on to win the 100 fly in 47.19.

Ohio State’s Alex Axon put up a strong performance in the men’s 500 free, winning the event by a large margin with a 4:19.68. He was locked in a race with teammate Mason Edmund through the 300, but pulled away quickly over the final 200 yards.

Buckeye junior Tristan Jankovics swept the men’s breaststroke events on the day. Jankovics won the men’s 100 breast in 53.38, touching out Penn State’s Filipe Pinheiro (53.42) and Mariano Lazzerini (53.51). He then went on to win the men’s 200 breast in 1:55.94, once again touching out Lazzerini (1:56.00).

Ohio State sophomore Tylor Kim swept the sprint free events on the day, taking the men’s 50 free in 19.77, then winning the 100 free in 43.27.

Buckeye freshman Martin Perecinsky put up a very promising performance in the men’s 200 back, winning the race in 1:43.53. Adding to the promise in the event for Ohio State, fellow freshman Cornelius Jahn came in a very close 2nd with a 1:43.57.

