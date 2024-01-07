French National Record-holder and Tokyo Olympian Mewen Tomac Commits to Cal for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mewen Tomac from France has announced his commitment to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley beginning next fall.

“Starting off the new year with some big news… I’m stocked to finally announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley next year! I’d like to thank my family, my friends and the Cal staff for supporting me through this decision. I’d also like to say a huge thank you to everyone at @amiensmetropolenatation for getting me to where I am today. Can’t wait for this new chapter and GO BEARS 🐻”

Tomac, who swims with Amiens Metropole Natation and represents France internationally, will join the 2024 Gallic invasion of Berkeley begun by countrywomen Lilou Ressencourt and Mary-Ambre Moluh with their verbal commits last fall. He will be part of an incoming men’s cohort that also includes Lucca Battaglini, Edward Huang, Thackston McMullan, Carter Lancaster, Nick Mahabir, August Vetsch, Freddy Klein, Matthew Elliott, Trey Hesser, and Yamato Okadome.

Tomac, the top backstroker France, currently owns the SCM 200 back national record and a ton of French age records. He recently lowered his own French national record in the 200 to 1:48.55 with his 3rd-place finish at 2023 European Short Course Championships; at the same meet he won gold in the 50 back (22.85) and 100 back (49.72). In a lead-up to the European meet, he won the 50 back (22.96), 100 back (49.99), and 200 back (1:49.21) at French Short Course Nationals in Angers in October. His 1:49.21 in the 200 back was a national record, lowering his own mark set in Melbourne in December 2022 (1:49.61).

Tomac won the 50/100/200 back at French Long Course Nationals last June, as well. At long course World Championships last summer, he placed 4th in the 200 back and 8th in the 100 back and led off France’s medley relay that came in 4th in the final.

His converted times would have scored in the A finals of the 100/200 back at 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

SCM bests:

50 back – 22.83 (20.56)

100 back – 49.72 (44.79)

200 back – 1:48.55 (1:37.79)

50 free – 22.40 (20.18)

100 free – 48.42 (43.62)

200 free – 1:45.77 (1:35.28)

Tomac told SwimSwam he chose Cal in order to swim with “the best backstrokers in the world.” In addition to the men’s college team, he will train in the off-season with Ryan Murphy, Destin Lasco and the rest of the Cal pro group. Born on September 11, 2001, he should have 2 years of eligibility with the Golden Bears.

