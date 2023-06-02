French Free/Fly Sprinter Nans Mazellier to Swim for Cal in 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nans Mazellier from La Réunion, an island in the Indian Ocean that is one of France’s overseas departments and regions, has signed an NLI to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley, beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

Mazellier, 19, graduated from high school in 2022 and now trains at INSEP in Paris. He specializes in the 50/100 free and fly and holds French national age records in the LCM 17 years 50 free (22.59), 15 years 100 fly (56.17), and 14 years 50 free (24.69), 50 fly (25.87), and 100 fly (57.90). In SCM, he owns the 18 years 50 free (21.67) and 14 years 50 free (24.00).

At the Canet leg of the 2023 Mare Nostrum tour, he dipped under 1:50 for the first time in the 200 free, finishing fifth in the A final with 1:49.74. He swam the 50/100 free and 100 fly in Monaco, finaling in both 100s.

After winning the 50 fly and finishing second and fourth in the 50/100 free, respectively, at the 2022 French Elite National Championships, Mazellier represented France at both the 2022 World Junior Championships and the 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships. At the former, he came in fourth in both the 50 and 100 free; at the latter, he was fourth in the 50 and eighth in the 100.

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 22.44 (19.49)

100 free – 49.50 (43.15)

200 free – 1:49.74 (1:35.98)

50 fly – 24.29 (21.25)

100 fly – 53.84 (47.24)

Mazellier will enter the Golden Bears’ class of 2027 with Aaron Shackell, Keaton Jones, Roman Jones, Humberto Najera, Samuel Quarles, Nic Antoniou, and Rob Alexy. His 50 free time would have been top-5 last season; only four other sprinters broke 19.5 seconds: Bjorn Seeliger (18.46), Jack Alexy (18.77), Liam Bell (18.96), and Ziyad Saleem (19.41).

Signed ✍ From La Reunion to Spieker Aquatics Complex. Welcome to Berkeley Nans!#GoBears pic.twitter.com/bOSuT2vNGh — Cal Men's Swim & Dive (@calmenswim) March 8, 2023

