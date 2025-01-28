Freestyler Colin Davis Commits To Loyola University’s Class of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Freestyler Colin Davis has committed to swim at Loyola University in Maryland for his collegiate career. Davis hails from Pennsylvania, where he swims for the Pottstown YMCA/TOPS club team and competes for Owen J. Roberts High School. He will join the Greyhounds in the fall of 2025.

I am thrilled to announce my commitment to Loyola University of Maryland! It has been a long road with lots of learning experiences throughout this journey. I want to thank my coaching staff for both club and high school swimming, for helping in and outside of the water. I would also like to thank my friends, family and all who believed and supported me along the way and a huge thank you to all the coaching staff at LU. Go Hounds!

Davis has made finals at the Middle Atlantic Senior Championships for the last two years. He finished fourth in the 50 freestyle last March (20.98) and took fifth in the 100 freestyle the year before. He’s currently wrapping up the final season of his high school career. Last year, he took 14th in the 50 freestyle and 22nd in the 100 freestyle.

In December, Davis hit lifetime bests in the 100, 200, and 500 freestyle at the MA LAC Arena Holiday Cup. He won the 100 freestyle with his new lifetime best of 45.28, the 45.82 he swam in February 2023. His 200 freestyle drop from a 1:46.15 before the meet began to a 1:41.29 in the final earned him second place. He had a large drop in the 500 freestyle as well, bettering the 4:54.55 he posted in March 2023 with a 4:47.25. His times in the 200 and 500 freestyle finals were his second personal bests of the day, as he’d beaten his bests coming into the meet during prelims.

Best Times (SCY):

50 freestyle: 20.98

100 freestyle: 45.28

200 freestyle: 1:41.29

500 freestyle: 4:47.25

Davis will be a strong addition to Loyola’s freestyle group. His strongest event on the team’s depth rankings will likely be the 100 freestyle. His lifetime best of 45.28 would’ve been fifth on the team during the 2023-24 season.

Similarly, his 100 freestyle would place him the highest at the conference level, as his best would’ve placed 20th at the 2024 Patriot League Championships. He would’ve made the ‘C’ final in the 200 freestyle as well and finished 23rd. His 50 freestyle lifetime best of 20.98 would’ve placed 26th, just missing a second swim.

Davis was part of a large signing class for the Loyola men. He joined Jack Hathaway, George Ligozio, Gavin Abelende, Patrick Ciorna, Thomas Cechini, Chase Garcia, Ben Schlotterer, Ethan Horutz, and Derek Feldman in committing to the Greyhounds’ class of 2029.

