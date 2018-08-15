Free/Flyer Vaughn Stresow Commits to Ouachita Baptist for 2018-19

Vaughn Stresow of Select Team of Aquatic Racers has signed to swim for the Ouachita Baptist University starting in the fall of 2018. Stresow is from Frisco, Texas but swims with Select Swim in The Colony, a suburb just north of Dallas.

Stresow is “excited about Ouachita for its rich history and tradition, faith-based education, intimate feel, and eco setting.”

Stresow is a sprinter whose best events are the 50 and 100 free and 100 fly. He swam for Frisco’s Wakeland High School and qualified for the 2015 Texas UIL 5A State Meet as a freshman. The Wakeland Wolverines finished 2nd overall in the team standings that year. In club swimming, he placed 1st in the 50 free at a North Texas LSC Level 2 Championship Meet and contributed the fly leg to the winning 200 medley relay at the 2017 COR Classic.

Stresow also played basketball for Grace Covenant Academy in 2016. In his free time, he enjoys playing and watching soccer and hiking in National Parks.

He had a couple of outstanding meets this year, dropping quite a bit of time in his SCY 50/100 free and 100 fly at the College Station Sectionals in March, then in his LCM 50/100/200 free and 50/100 fly at American Long Course Championships in July.

Best SCY times:

50 Free – 22.23

100 Free – 48.48

200 Free – 1:51.82

100 Fly – 52.74