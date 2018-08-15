FINIS Set of the Week: IM Training for the Freestyler

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

Sometimes IM training isn’t what you want, but it’s exactly what you need. So this week, IM is a means of building speed, agility and endurance for the mid-distance/distance freestyler.

1 x 400 Free, Moderate Interval

2 x 200 IM, Fast Interval

1 x 300 Free, Moderate Interval

2 x 150 IM, Fast Interval (Fly/Free, Back/Free, Breast/Free by 25)

1 x 200 Free, Moderate Interval

2 x 100 IM, Fast Interval

4 x 50 FAST for time, Dive from blocks (IM Order)

For an added strength component, try using Positive Drive Fins for some or all of this set.

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

