Former New York Breakers Land Top Splits for New Teams at Match 3, Day 1 of ISL

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 3
- Saturday, October 24: 12 PM – 2 PM Local Time (6 AM – 8 AM Eastern, 7 PM – 9 PM Japan Time)
- Sunday, October 25: 5 PM – 7 PM Local Time (12 PM – 2 PM Eastern, 1 AM – 3 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- ISL Match 3, Day 1 Full Results
- Teams: Toronto Titans, Tokyo Frog Kings, Aqua Centurions, LA Current
Day 1 of match 3 of the 2020 International Swimming League season saw 4 relays, including the crucial medleys, anointing the LA Current the right to choose Sunday’s skins events.
Team Standings After Day 1
- LA Current – 262.5
- Tokyo Frog Kings – 248.5
- Toronto Titans – 208.5
- Aqua Centurions – 156.5
The LA Current won all but one relay in the meet, with the exception being the Aqua men’s 400 free relay. The Aqua men have won both of their 400 free relays in the 2020 ISL season, topping last week’s field in 3:05.94. This week, they were a full second better in 3:04.93.
Women’s 400 Free Relay
Leadoff Splits
|Women’s 400 free relay leadoffs
|Relay
|Split
|Anastasia Gorbenko
|LAC “A”
|52.36
|Aly Tetzloff
|LAC “B”
|53.09
|Julie Menen
|TOR “B”
|53.39
|Valentine Dumont
|AQC “A”
|53.46
|Anika Apostalon
|TOR “B”
|53.46
|Rio Shirai
|TOK “A”
|53.49
|Runa Imai
|TOR “B”
|54.07
|Etiene Medeiros
|AQC “B”
|54.08
Flying Starts
|Women’s 400 free relay splits
|Relay
|Split
|Michelle Coleman
|TOR “A”
|51.61
|Andi Murez
|LAC “A”
|51.97
|Catie DeLoof
|TOK “A”
|52.34
|Abbey Weitzeil
|LAC “A”
|52.39
|Natsumi Sakai
|TOK “B”
|52.64
|Rebecca Smith
|TOR “A”
|52.82
|Claire Fisch
|TOR “B”
|52.96
|Aya Sato
|TOK “A”
|53.06
|Alyssa Marsh
|LAC “B”
|53.15
|Larissa Oliveira
|AQC “A”
|53.20
|Louise Hansson
|TOR “A”
|53.21
|Tomomi Aoki
|TOK “A”
|53.30
|Beryl Gastaldello
|LAC “A”
|53.38
|Lidon Munoz
|AQC “A”
|53.47
|Lisa Bratton
|TOR “B”
|53.55
|Chihiro Igarashi
|TOK “B”
|53.55
|Claire Rasmus
|LAC “B”
|53.59
|Kendyl Stewart
|LAC “B”
|53.98
|Katrina Konopka Reid
|AQC “A”
|54.20
|Anna Egorova
|TOR “B”
|54.52
|Theodora Drakout
|AQC “B”
|54.54
|Tain Bruce
|AQC “B”
|54.55
|Simona Kubova
|TOK “B”
|54.57
|Sasha Touretski
|AQC “B”
|54.80
Andi Murez, though she had her Israeli Record broken by Anastasia Gorbenko on Saturday, has been a pleasant surprise for the LA Current so far this season. She’s been at her best in the 100 free, in spite of a few years of stagnation in long course in her best events.
Catie DeLoof has carried over some success in long course pre-meet into the ISL. Her 52.34 split on Saturday was faster than she swam all last season when racing for the New York Breakers.
The Aqua Centurion women struggled here, as they did all session, with 3 of the 4 slowest flying start splits, the slowest flat start split, and no swimmers ranked among the top 9 flying start splits. LA Current played their relays masterfully – their “A” relay won, even while saving Aly Tetzloff and her 53.09 leadoff split for the “B” relay. That allowed them to finish 1st and 4th in the relay.
Men’s 400 Free Relay
Leadoff Splits
|Men’s 400 Free Relay – Leadoffs
|Relay
|Split
|Pedro Spajari
|AQC “A”
|47.05
|Breno Correia
|AQC “B”
|47.16
|Shinri Shioura
|TOK “B”
|47.21
|Marco Ferreira
|LAC “A”
|47.39
|Dylan Carter
|LAC “B”
|47.55
|Michael Chadwick
|TOR “A”
|47.58
|Vlad MOrozov
|TOK “A”
|47.84
|Finlay Knox
|TOR “B”
|50.15
Flying Starts
|Men’s 400 free relay splits
|Relay
|Split
|Alessandro Miressi
|AQC “A”
|45.79
|Marcelo Chierighini
|AQC “A”
|45.83
|Kristian Gkolomeev
|LAC “A”
|45.96
|Blake Pieroni
|TOR “A”
|46.05
|Maxime Rooney
|LAC “A”
|46.06
|Szebastian Szabo
|AQC “A”
|46.26
|Tom Shields
|LAC “A”
|46.26
|Gabriel Santos
|AQC “B”
|46.36
|Kosuke Matsui
|TOK “A”
|46.47
|Yuri Kisil
|TOR “A”
|46.52
|Katsuhiro Matsumoto
|TOK “A”
|46.81
|Brent Hayden
|TOR “A”
|46.85
|Apostolos Christou
|LAC “B”
|46.94
|Christian Quintero
|TOK “A”
|47.3
|Bruno Fratus
|TOK “B”
|47.57
|Luiz Altamir Melo
|AQC “B”
|47.58
|Fernando Scheffer
|LAC “B”
|47.61
|Naoki Mizunuma
|TOK “B”
|48.00
|Andriy Govorov
|TOR “B”
|48.43
|Andrew Seliskar
|LAC “B”
|48.56
|Kosuke Hagino
|TOK “B”
|48.56
|Cole Pratt
|TOR “B”
|48.75
|Philip Heintz
|AQC “B”
|48.86
|Daniil Pasynkov
|TOR “B”
|49.23
Pedro Spajari was a late arrival to the ISL last season for the New York Breakers because of World Military Games commitments, and only got limited action once he arrived. But, with one of the fastest textile relay splits in swimming history, the potential was always there, and he showed it on Saturday with the top relay leadoff of the field of 47.05.
For Aqua, it’s a tale of the strength of their men’s team and weakness of their women’s team. They had the top 2 leadoff legs in this relay, and the top 2 flying start splits.
Toronto on paper looks like they’ve got a great relay, but one of their best two male sprinters, Michael Chadwick, wasn’t filing on full cylinders on Saturday.
Women’s 400 Medley Relay
Backstroke
|Women’s 400 Medley – Back
|Relay
|Split
|Ali DeLoof
|LAC “A”
|56.95
|Kylie Masse
|TOR “A”
|57.28
|Lisa Bratton
|TOR “B”
|57.37
|Simona Kubova
|TOK “B”
|57.53
|Aly Tetzloff
|LAC “A”
|57.59
|Rio Shirai
|TOK “A”
|57.73
|Katalin Burian
|AQC “B”
|59.19
|Etiene Medeiros
|AQC “A”
|59.40
Breaststroke
|Women’s 400 Medley – Breast
|Relay
|Split
|Miho Teramura
|TOK “B”
|1:04.30
|Anastasia Gorbenko
|LAC “A”
|1:04.70
|Maritina Carraro
|AQC “A”
|1:04.93
|Kelsey Wog
|TOR “A”
|1:04.98
|Julia Sebastian
|LAC “A”
|1:05.31
|Jocelyn Ulyett
|TOR “B”
|1:05.55
|Reona Aoki
|TOK “A”
|1:05.89
|Evelyn Verraszto
|AQC “B”
|1:10.75
Butterfly
|Women’s 400 Medley – Fly
|Relay
|Split
|Suzuka Hasegawa
|TOK “A”
|55.80
|Louise Hansson
|TOR “A”
|56.41
|Beryl Gastaldello
|LAC “A”
|56.74
|Runa Imai
|TOK “B”
|57.21
|Rebecca Smith
|TOR “B”
|57.60
|Kendyl Stewart
|LAC “A”
|57.66
|Tain Bruce
|AQC “A”
|57.80
|Sasha Touretski
|AQC “B”
|1:00.11
Freestyle
|Women’s 400 Medley – Free
|Relay
|Split
|Abbey Weitzeil
|LAC “A”
|51.66
|Michelle Coleman
|TOR “A”
|51.90
|Andi Murez
|LAC “A”
|52.10
|Catie DeLoof
|TOK “A”
|52.23
|Larissa Oliveira
|AQC “A”
|53.09
|Tomomi Aoki
|TOK “B”
|53.14
|Lidon Munoz
|AQC “B”
|53.53
|Anika Apostalon
|TOR “B”
|53.88
Yet another former New York Breaker having a breakthrough early this season, Ali DeLoof had the top backstroke split in the field, including ahead of the former long course World Record holder Kylie Masse. She split 56.95, with her best 100 backstroke last season being a 57.1. She has been much better on relay leadoffs, generally, in the ISL. Last season, she got faster as the season wore on, which is tantilizing for the Current.
The Aqua “B” relay, after they lost Arianna Castiglione to injury, absolutely punted in this event. That resulted in a 7th-8th finish, missing the minimum time, and a jackpot loss to the winning LA Current.
Men’s 400 Medley Relay
Backstroke
|Men’s 400 Medley – Back
|Relay
|Split
|Leonardo de Deus
|AQC “B”
|51.53
|Matteo Rivolta
|AQC “A”
|51.50
|Markus Thormeyer
|TOK “B”
|51.02
|Ryan Murphy
|LAC “A”
|49.94
|Fergey Fesikov
|TOR “A”
|51.77
|Ryosuke Irie
|TOK “A”
|49.87
|Apostolos Christou
|LAC “B”
|51.52
|Cole Pratt
|TOR “B”
|52.01
Breaststroke
|Men’s 400 Medley – Breast
|Relay
|Split
|Nicolo Martinenghi
|AQC “A”
|56.09
|Yasuhiro Koseki
|TOK “A”
|56.39
|Anton McKee
|TOR “A”
|56.82
|Felipe Franca
|LAC “A”
|56.95
|Erik Persson
|TOR “B”
|57.35
|Will Licon
|LAC “B”
|57.60
|Shoma Sato
|TOK “B”
|57.73
|Fabio Scozzoli
|AQC “B”
|58.05
Butterfly
|Men’s 400 Medley – Fly
|Relay
|Split
|Tom Shields
|LAC “A”
|48.76
|Szebasztian Szabo
|AQC “A”
|49.16
|Takeshi Kawamoto
|TOK “A”
|49.42
|Shane Ryan
|TOR “A”
|50.68
|Naoki Mizunuma
|TOK “B”
|50.76
|Philip Heintz
|AQC “B”
|51.49
|Andrew Seliskar
|LAC “B”
|51.53
|Finlay Knox
|TOR “B”
|52.28
Freestyle
|Men’s 400 Medley – Free
|Relay
|Split
|Blake Pieroni
|TOR “A”
|46.13
|Maxime Rooney
|LAC “A”
|46.20
|Alessandro Miressi
|AQC “A”
|46.21
|Marcelo Chierighini
|AQC “B”
|46.40
|Marco Ferreira
|LAC “B”
|47.10
|Michael Chadwick
|TOR “B”
|47.14
|Vlad Morozov
|TOK “A”
|47.15
|Shinri Shioura
|TOK “B”
|48.00
The really standout split here was a 48.76 fly leg from the LA Current’s Tom Shields, after winning the individual event earlier in the meet. That’s a 3-tenths improvement over what he went last weekend.
The men’s medley relay is all mixed up. According to the results on the live recap page Shields split 48.76 and Kawamoto split 49.42. And De Deus split 51.53 while it was Irie with the fastest split.
Still, thanks to Swimswam for this article! This is great analysis.
Yes. Pretty sure Irie hit first and Murphy second after the first leg
Yeah I think something got messed up when I sorted. Should all be fixed now.