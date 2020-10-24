Uzbekistan Record-holder Aleksey Tarasenko Transfers from Iowa to Tennessee

Uzbekistan’s Aleksey Tarasenko, a junior at the University of Iowa, has announced his transfer to the University of Tennessee for the 2021-22 school year.

“A few months ago the University of Iowa decided to cut its Swim & Dive program after the 20/21 season. This decision was heartbreaking for every one of us and we still can’t believe that it is happening. Iowa has become a special place for me, one that I call a second home. I am so thankful for my coaches and teammates, who have become like a family, and have made the last 3 years incredible. “With all that being said, as an athlete, I need to keep moving forward towards my dreams. I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming career at the University of Tennessee! Thanks to my family, friends, and teammates, who helped me throughout this process! Go Vols!”

Tarasenko would have been a junior this season at Iowa. He joined the Hawkeyes mid-year in the 2018-19 season and posted NCAA “B” cuts in the 50 free (19.83), 100 free (42.93), and 200 free (1:35.07) in his first collegiate season. He was a member of the NCAA auto-qualifying 4×100 free relay that broke the school record and placed 3rd at 2019 B1G Championships. He also contributed to the 800 free relay that finished 6th and broke the Iowa program record. In his second season, he led the team in the 50 free (19.63), 100 free (42.85), and 200 free (1:35.09). He scored in 7 events at 2020 B1Gs, including the 800 free relay that lowered the school record. Tarasenko is leaving Iowa with all-time rankings of #2 in the 100 free and #3 in the 50 free and 200 free.

In Uzbekistan, he holds 7 national records, all set in 2017:

LCM: men’s 4×100 free relay (50.42 split); men’s 4×200 free relay (1:52.60 leadoff split)

SCM: 100 free (48.59); 200 free (1:46.51); men’s 4×50 free relay (22.56 leadoff split); 4×100 free relay (49.11 leadoff split); men’s 4×50 medley relay (30.21 breaststroke split)

Top SCY times:

50 Free – 19.63

100 Free – 42.85

200 Free – 1:35.07

100 Back – 49.34

100 Fly – 50.05

The Vols finished 6th out of 10 teams at the 2020 SEC Championships. Tarasenko’s best times would have landed him in the A final of the 100 free, the B final of the 50 free, and the C final of the 200 free at the conference meet.