Former Brookline Swim Coach, Lifeguard Charged For Sexually Exploiting Children

A former swim coach and lifeguard in Brookline, Massachusetts has been charged with using Snapchat to sexually exploit children.

Scott Cunha, 24, was arrested at his home on Thursday and charged with the production of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Cunha has been charged with recruiting a 15-year-old child to produce and send him child porn.

Beginning in at least 2022, Cunha allegedly communicated over Snapchat with multiple minor children between the ages of 10 and 16 from all across the United States, according to the complaint.

He allegedly recruited the children to take nude images and videos of themselves and send them to him over Snapchat, often in exchange for money. He also offered to pay them money to meet up with him in person and engage in sex acts with him.

The charging document says he met up with at least one minor victim, sending a rideshare car to pick her up at her K-8 school and meeting her at a mall. She alleges he touched her inappropriately while there, according to an affidavit.

Cunha was persistent and specific in his demands for photos and videos, according to court documents.

“Minor 2 stated that even when she would not answer Cunha’s messages, he kept messaging her and asking her for images,” court documents read, according to CBS News. “She described him as being really persistent, every second every day. She disclosed that Cunha was very specific in his demands for photos and videos, specifying poses and acts he wanted her to do.”

Cunha victimized children in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Between September 2019 and July 2022, Cunha was employed by the town of Brookline’s recreation department, working as a swim coach and lifeguard while working with children ranging from the age of six to 18.

“We have no evidence at this time that the circumstances of this case are related to his employment,” the Town of Brookline in a statement. “We understand this news may be concerning to our community, and our thoughts are especially with those who have been harmed.”

Cunha’s father, former state official Glenn Cunha, told The Boston Globe that Scott was a victim of abuse and neglect and had been adopted through the Department of Children and Families.

“We love our son,” Cunha said. “He has struggled with learning disabilities, significant learning disabilities, and mental health issues since we adopted him. And we have sought treatment in multiple forums over the years.”

Scott Cunha is being held until his next hearing on Jan. 29 after appearing in Court on Thursday. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

The Department of Justice urges anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Cunha to call (617) 748-3274.