Former Boise State Coach Christine Mabile Hired at Whitworth University

Former Boise State head coach Christine Mabile has found her next landing spot, with Division III Whitworth University announcing her on Wednesday as a new assistant coach for the 2020-2021 season. Mabile replaces Sharlene Rinker, who is a program alumnus.

Mabile was out of a job with the July 2 announcement that Boise State was eliminating its women’s swimming & diving team where she was the head coach.

In spite of an early pledge drive that raised almost $700,000 toward saving the swimming & diving and baseball programs at Boise State, on July 23, supporters posted on a GoFundMe page posted a message that they received “final confirmation” from the university president that the programs would not be reinstated, in spite of fundraising. All donations were refunded.

She spent 2 seasons leading the Broncos after Jeremy Kipp left for Northwestern. In 2019 Boise State placed 3rd at the Mountain West Conference Championship meet.

Prior to her two seasons as the head coach at Boise State, Mabile was an assistant coach at the University of Missouri for two seasons. Before moving to Columbia, Mo., Mabile developed the College of Idaho into a top NAIA program in four seasons (2012-2016). Mabile took over a Coyote program that had dwindled to less than ten swimmers (men and women) prior to her arrival.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Whitworth and Coach Schadt,” Mabile said. “In an uncertain time I hope to bring joy and hope to our athletes. And when it’s time to race again, to win championships for years to come.”

Mabile was the head coach of Streamline Aquatics, a USA Swimming program in Boise, for one year (2010-11).

At Whitworth, she joins a team that was scheduled to send a pair of swimmers to the 2020 NCAA Division III Championships in March before that meet was ultimately canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Owen Lampert, a senior, was scheduled to swim the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 breaststroke at the meet as a first-time qualifier, while junior Jamie Siegler was a returning All-America after placing 13th in the 100 breaststroke at last year’s meet.

The Whitworth men won the Northwest Conference title last season, while the women placed 2nd behind only Whitman College.

The program is currently led by Steve Schadt, who is entering his 18th season at the helm of the squad. That run includes leading 2 swimmers, Samantha Kephart and Rory Buck, to individual NCAA Division III Championships.

Scahdt is a 7-time Northwest Conference Coach of the Year.

Mabile graduated from Boise State in 2010. She is a former competitive swimmer and a five-time Ironman Triathlon finisher.

Whitworth is a private Presbyterian-affiliated university in Spokane, Washington. The school has a total undergraduate enrollment of about 2,700, with another 400 graduate students.

Like most Division III conferences, the Northwest Conference has suspended all competition and championships for its membres until at least January 1, 2021.