Forecasts Call For Above-Average Temps In Indianapolis During the Olympic Swimming Trials

In what has become a US Olympic Swimming Trials tradition, above-average temperatures are in store for Indianapolis for the duration of the meet.

After comfortable temperatures in the 70s starting early next week, The Weather Channel projects temperatures to rise to 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 Celsius) on the meet’s opening day on Saturday. Highs should hover around 90 degrees for the duration of the meet and lows will be in the low 70s.

The monthly average high in June in Indianapolis is 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27C), but as has been the case for every US Trials meet in recent memory, while the pool heats up inside at Lucas Oil Stadium, the weather will also heat up outside.

Ironically, Omaha, which is traditionally warmer than Indianapolis in June by 3 degrees, is forecast for slightly cooler weather than Indianapolis during the period of this week’s Trials.

In 2021, when people were trying to be outside because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Omaha had 16 90-degree days including a 105 degree day on June 17 during the meet.

The 2016 meet, which was in a later time slot, started out at 90 degrees, though it actually cooled off to fairly-comfortable temperatures later in the meet – the high on the last day of the meet was only 70 degrees.

The 2012 Trials were as brutal as the 2021 Trials – the 3rd day of the meet hit 100 degrees, and highs were in the 90s for the rest of the meet after that.

The weather in Omaha in 2008 was fairly comfortable, though it popped into the 90s on the final day of the meet.

With the slightly-earlier competition window and a slightly more-northerly city, there were hopes for a cooler event in 2024, but a week out from the start of competition, it looks like those hopes might be dashed.

Other forecasting services, including Apple Weather, are calling for slightly cooler weather, but still well-above average.

The forecast also calls for some scattered thunderstorms and rain most days beginning on Monday, June 17th, the 3rd day of the meet, though none of those forecasts are particularly-biblical rains that would wash out the day.