2-Sport Athlete and YMCA Nationals Finalist Luke Nebrich Commits to Mizzou

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luke Nebrich from Lexington, North Carolina, signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the University of Missouri beginning in the 2024-25 school year. He told SwimSwam:

“I chose Mizzou because I felt a very strong connection to the team and coaches. When I visited campus, it felt like it could be my new home!”

Nebrich, who achieved the rank of Eagle in Boy Scouts, is getting ready to graduate from West Davidson High School where he swam and ran track. As a senior at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Swimming and Diving Championships, he won the 50 free (20.36) and the 100 fly (50.61), setting the state record in the former with 20.31 in prelims. He was named 1A/2A Swimming and Diving MVP for 2023-24. Last year, he won the 100 free (45.23) and was runner-up in the 50 free (20.40) at the 1A/2A state meet. He holds school records in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, 100 fly, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay. In track & field, he runs the 300-meter hurdles and 110-meter high hurdles and was named to the 2023 all-conference team in the 110 hurdles.

Nebrich does his club swimming with Rowan Aquatic Club. At the 2024 YMCA Short Course National Championships in April, he placed 8th in the 50 free (20.41) and 9th in the 100 free (44.72), and he swam in the prelims of the 200 free (1:44.33) and 100 fly (51.65). At the same meet a year ago, he tied for 4th in the 50 free and placed 7th in the 100 free.

He earned lifetime bests in the 50 free, 200 free, and 100 fly last December at the YOTA Capital Classic.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.28

100 free – 44.57

200 free – 1:41.73

100 fly – 49.78

Nebrich will join the Tigers next fall with Alex Schwartz, Anakin Fischer, Conner Boatright, Deacon Colbert, Ethan Vance, François Malherbe, Griffin Craig, Matthew Judkins, Phillip Peschke, Seth Cannon, and Trey Cunneen.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.