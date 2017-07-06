Follow the 2017 British World Championship Team on Social Media

Get to know the competitors at the upcoming 2017 World Championships, hosted by Hungary in the capital city of Budapest.

Below, find the Twitter and Instagram pages for the British Worlds team. You can also check out our report on their roster announcement from back in April.

27 swimmers will be representing GBR in Budapest from July 23 to July 30, in just over a couple short weeks. Recently, Jazz Carlin and Aimee Wilmott reportedly withdrew from Worlds.

Women’s Team Twitter Insta
Jocelyn Ulyett https://twitter.com/Jocelynkate_ https://www.instagram.com/jocelynkate__/
Hannah Miley https://twitter.com/HannahMiley89 https://www.instagram.com/smiley8889/
Molly Renshaw https://twitter.com/MollyRenshaw https://www.instagram.com/molrenshaw/
Charlotte Atkinson https://twitter.com/charlatkinson?lang=en https://www.instagram.com/charlatkinson/
Georgie Davies https://twitter.com/Ge0rgiaDavies90 https://www.instagram.com/georgiabdavies/
Sarah Vasey https://twitter.com/sarahvasey96 https://www.instagram.com/sarahvasey96/
Alys Thomas https://twitter.com/alys_thomas https://www.instagram.com/alys_thomas/
Freya Anderson https://twitter.com/freyaandersonn https://www.instagram.com/freyaanderson_/
Holly Hibbott https://twitter.com/HHibbott https://www.instagram.com/hollyhibbott/
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor https://twitter.com/SiobhanMOConnor https://www.instagram.com/siobhanmoconnor95/
Rosie Rudin https://twitter.com/rosie_rudin https://www.instagram.com/rosierudin/
Abbie Wood https://twitter.com/abbielouisew?lang=en https://www.instagram.com/abbiewood1/
Kathleen Dawson https://twitter.com/Dawson_Kathleen https://www.instagram.com/dawson_kathleen/
MEN’S TEAM TWITTER INSTA
Adam Peaty https://twitter.com/adam_peaty https://www.instagram.com/adam_peaty/
James Guy https://twitter.com/Jimbob95goon https://www.instagram.com/james.g.guy/
Max Litchfield https://twitter.com/maxlitch1995 https://www.instagram.com/maxlitchfield95/
Ben Proud https://twitter.com/BenProud https://www.instagram.com/benproudswim/
Duncan Scott https://twitter.com/Dunks_Scott https://www.instagram.com/dunks_scott/
Chris Walker-Hebborn https://twitter.com/WalkerHebborn https://www.instagram.com/walkerhebborn/
Calum Jarvis https://twitter.com/CalumJarvis https://www.instagram.com/calum.jarvis/
Nick Grainger https://twitter.com/Nick_Grainger https://www.instagram.com/nick__grainger/
Daniel Jervis https://twitter.com/daniel_jervis1 https://www.instagram.com/danieljervis1/
Stephen Milne https://twitter.com/mrStephenMilne https://www.instagram.com/mrstephenmilne/
James Wilby https://twitter.com/jameswilby https://www.instagram.com/jameswilby/
Luke Greenbank https://twitter.com/lukegreenbank97 https://www.instagram.com/lukegreenbank/
Mark Szaranek https://twitter.com/MarkSzaranek https://www.instagram.com/markszaranek/

E Gamble

Follow Peaty and James Guy. When they room together…it's hilarious. 😂

stanford fan

i thought jazz carlin wasn't swimming?

Karl Ortegon

You're right, updated!

