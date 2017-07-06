Follow the 2017 British World Championship Team on Social Media

Get to know the competitors at the upcoming 2017 World Championships, hosted by Hungary in the capital city of Budapest.

Below, find the Twitter and Instagram pages for the British Worlds team. You can also check out our report on their roster announcement from back in April.

27 swimmers will be representing GBR in Budapest from July 23 to July 30, in just over a couple short weeks. Recently, Jazz Carlin and Aimee Wilmott reportedly withdrew from Worlds.