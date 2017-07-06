2017 Para Swimming World Series – Berlin
- July 6th-9th, 2017
- Berlin, Germany
- Multi-Class Meet
- 5th of 5 stops in the tour
- Meet Central
Canadian Paralympian Aurelie Rivard has broken the World Record in the S10 200 meter freestyle on Thursday swimming at the Para Swimming World Series stop in Berlin, Germany. Rivard touched in 2:10.98, which broke the old record of 2:11.17 set in the same pool in August of 2016 by France’s Elodie Lorandi.
“I was aiming for that record for a year and a half,” said Rivard. “I’m happy I finally got it. I don’t really train for it. It’s kind of like a long sprint.”
Her previous best time in the event was a 2:12.58 done at last year’s Can Am Para-Swimming Championships – which was the old Canadian Record. This latest record adds to her collection that already includes the 50 and 100 meter freestyles, set at last year’s Rio Paralympic Games. In total, the 21-year old Quebecer has 5 Paralympic medals, including wins in the 50, 100, and 400 freestyles in Rio. This 200 free isn’t offered for swimmers in the S10 class at the Paralympics.
Rivard was part of a banner day for the Canadians at the meet. James Leroux, another Quebec native, set a Canadian and America’s Record in the S9 100 breaststroke with a 1:09.76, which broke his own record from last year’s Paralympics.
2 Comments on "Canadian Aurelie Rivard Breaks World Record in S10 200 Free"
30 Para Swimming World Records were set in the first 3 days of IDM Berlin. Is there any reason why Aurelie Rivard’s WR gets an article, but the others go unmentioned? http://www.idm-schwimmen.de/fileadmin/files/Download/IDM_Rekorde_Tag_1-3.pdf
This is the only story that has been done on Berlin. Hopefully they will do others and include all the records broken. It is definitely worth a story on how many have been done. Wondering also what the issue was with classification over there after the comments left on another story were about a protest being done. Interested to hear the outcome of that situation.