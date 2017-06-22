Jazz Carlin, Amy Willmott Withdraw From British Worlds Team

Both two-time Olympic medalist Jazz Carlin and two-time Commonwealth medalist Aimee Willmott have been forced to withdraw from Great Britain’s World Championship team that was set to compete in Budapest this summer.

Carlin made the decision based off the fact that she feels she would be unable to compete at her usual very high standards, while Willmott continues to battle with an ongoing injury.

British Swimming head coach Bill Furniss commented on the announcement: “Both swimmers are a loss to the team but we respect their decisions which we believe will have a positive impact on their long term futures”, he said.

“Jazz had a long rest after last year’s Olympics Games, which she needed to do. Since then she has been working hard, despite minor illness and injury, to get herself back into her best competitive shape but feels she isn’t going to be able to get there in time for the World Championships. With a long term view of her career, this is the right decision to take.”

“Unfortunately Aimee has been fighting a knee injury for a few months now. A decision has been made as she can’t get herself into a competitive condition in time for the World Championships. Aimee will be taking a longer break this summer in order to fully recover from injury, and then work towards being in the best shape possible at the start of next season”, he added.

“I’m disappointed for Jazz and Aimee and it is a loss to the team but we will have lots of athletes fully prepared for the World Championships and we’re looking forward to it.”

Carlin won silver at the Rio Olympics in the 400 and 800 freestyle events behind only Katie Ledecky, while Willmott won 2014 Commonwealth medals in the 400 IM and 200 fly, and 2014 European Championship medals in the 200 and 400 IM. She was a finalist in Rio in the 400 IM, placing 7th.

At the British Championships in April Willmott qualified for the Worlds team in the 400 IM, while Carlin qualified in the 400 and 800, as well as the 4×200 free relay.

The British team is currently in Rome preparing to compete at the Sette Colli Trophy in preparation for the World Championships.