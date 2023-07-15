Florida St. Commit Logan Robinson Has Gigantic Drop to Win SE LSC Title in 200 Free

2023 Southeastern Swimming LSC Championships

July 14-16, 2023

Huntsville Aquatic Center, Huntsville, Alabama

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 SE Southeastern LC Championships” or search “Huntsville”

A massive drop from Logan Robinson and a celebratory victory from Levenia Sim highlighted day 1 of the 2023 Southeastern Swimming LSC Championships on Friday in Alabama.

Robinson, a 17-year-old representing the Greater Pensecola Aquatic Club, won the 200 free by almost two seconds, swimming 1:52.13.

He entered the meet with a best time of 1:57.31 from June, and dropped that first to 1:55.30 in prelims and then to his winning 1:52.13 in finals for a total of 5.18 seconds of improvement on the day.

His total 2023 calendar year drop in the event is even more staggering: his previous best time was 2:01.56, marking an eight-and-a-half-second improvement. All of that improvement has come since he committed to Florida State for the class of 2024, as did a pretty big drop in yards (from 1:39.4 to 1:37.7 in March), and another in the 200-yard fly (1:49.9 to 1:45.2 in March). The Seminoles’ only three ACC scorers in the 200 free last season will both be graduated by the time Robinson arrives on campus.

Robinson now ranks 15th among American 17-and-unders this season in the 200 free.

Among the other day 1 winners was Levenia Sim from TNT Swimming, who won the 50 fly in 27.65. This is her first meet since committing to Stanford earlier in the week.

She also finished 2nd in the 100 back in 1:02.43, placing behind 15-year-old Roos Rottink (1:02.37). Rottink is half of a pair of rising age group twins from the Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club. That swim is a four-tenths improvement on Rottink’s personal best and moves her up to 5th so far this season among American 15 & unders.

Roos (56.94) and her sister Eva (59.38) combined with teammates Raine Boles (59.98) and Evelynn Munz (1:00.50) to win the 400 free relay.

Other Day 1 Winners: