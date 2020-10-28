FINIS Set of the Week: Vertical Kicking

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Kyle Coan, FINIS Team Sales Representative and former swimmer for the Cal Golden Bears.

Who needs to use their arms? Lets kick vertically.

300 Warmup (100 swim, 50 kick) 4 x 50 (25 easy, 25 fast) @ 15 Rest

Vertical Kicking, 3 Rounds

15 on 45 off

30 on 30 off

45 on 15 off

2 x 25 sprint kick @ 20 Rest

50 easy between rounds

