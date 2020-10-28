You’re INVITED: Compete and Train in the Beautiful Florida Keys!

Join us for this year’s 18th annual Orange Bowl Swim Classic meet in Beautiful, Sunny Key Largo, Florida. The meet will take place on January 3rd, 2021 at the Jacobs Aquatic Center. The meet is set up as a “sprint” style meet structure, so the timeline will take LESS than 2 hours! Events included are the 50, 100, 200’s of every stroke — including the 200 IM and multiple relay options. After the meet, we provide a post meet meal for all teams participating as well. But if that’s not it — participation in the Orange Bowl is FREE!

What makes the Orange Bowl Swim Classic unique?

For one, it is a guaranteed competition. Our committee is aware that racing opportunities are very limited and we are/will be doing everything we can to ensure the Orange Bowl is a safe, successful and fun event for your team. Feel free to reach out with any questions you may have in regards to our COVID-19 protocol and social distancing requirements for the meet.

The Orange Bowl Swim Classic is also one of many events sponsored each year by the Orange Bowl. Other sporting events include: football, basketball, tennis, paddleboarding, sailing and many others. In 2002, the Orange Bowl Swim Classic began as an idea to provide winter training team’s with a meet option and be able to compete outside when they normally would be home and indoors.

The event was hit from the start – attracting teams from Harvard, Indiana, Dartmouth, U.S. Airforce, Texas A&M, University of Michigan, and many more. The meet has exhibitioned swimmers from the Race Club – including, Olympians like Gary Hall Jr., Jon Olsen, Sabir Muhammad, Jeremy Linn and Nathan Adrian to name a few.

What’s in Key Largo?

For one, the ocean breeze! What’s better than waking up to the clear blue skies and beautiful palm trees of the Florida Keys? By participating in the Orange Bowl Swim Classic, your swimmers will get a taste of the island life, along with access to the many amenities the Keys has available…including, incredible sunrises and sunsets; dolphin encounters; parasailing; boat charters; fishing excursions; snorkeling and scuba diving excursions; paddleboard and kayak adventures in the mangroves; John Pennekcamp Coral Reef State Park – the 1st underwater Park in the United States; Everglades National Park, The Historical Dive Museum, Florida Keys Wild Bird Center, and many restaurants to fuel your swimmers with local cuisine and flair.

With the abundance of options and things to do in the keys, your team will definitely not be dissapointed!

More About the Pool:

The Jacobs Aquatic Center is a premier facility which includes a 25-Meter Myrtha, 8 Lane competition pool; a dive well with 2x one meter boards, and 1x three meter board – along with a dry area and dry board. Attached to the facility is a 14-acre multi-use park option available for dryland training. The JAC is conveniently located to many lodging and restaurant options, so if your team decides to do a combination of winter training in conjunction with the Orange Bowl meet — you won’t get stuck shuttling your swimmers to and from the pool.

Are Christmas Training Spots Available?

The booking calendar is open now to reserve time for training. Sessions are available daily and reserved in 2 hour block increments beginning with 6-8AM and ending at 8-10PM block. Rental fee is $50 per lane per 2 hour session. Dive well is also available to rent: $50 per 2 hour session. We rent on a first come, first serve basis – so if you’re interested in joining us this year at the Orange Bowl Swim Classic and/or doing some of your Winter Training at the JAC– call us at 305-923-9427.

You don’t want to miss this:

How to Make a Reservation:

To secure your reservation for the Orange Bowl Swim Classic and/or Winter Training, please email [email protected] or call the meet coordinator, Kelli Cuppett, at 305-923-9427.

See you all in January!

Swimming news is courtesy of Orange Bowl, a SwimSwam Partner.