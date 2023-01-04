FINIS Set of the Week: ABSolutely Painful

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes).

This week’s set is an absolute killer. Ab work on ab work on ab work.

300 Warmup

100 dolphin kick on back with EVO

50 crunches

200 dolphin kick on back with EVO

40 russian twists

300 dolphin kick on back with EVO

30 crunches

400 dolphin kick on back with EVO

20 elbow to knee crunches (10 right elbow to left knee, 10 left elbow to right knee)

500 dolphin kick on back with EVO

10 V-Ups

200 easy

*Wear EVO monofin the whole time.

