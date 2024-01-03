Cal’s Isabelle Stadden Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month

Courtesy: Pac-12
Isabelle Stadden, Sr., CALIFORNIA (Blaine, Minn.)
- Competing in the Minnesota Invitational, Stadden dominated, going undefeated in all four of her events.
- The senior swam the fastest time in the country this season in the 200 Backstroke (1:49.21) and the third-fastest in the 100 Backstroke (50.26), taking home first in both events.
- As a member of the Golden Bears’ relay team, Stadden helped Cal notch victories in the 400 Free (3:13.66) and the 400 Medley (3:30.56), finishing with the ninth-fastest time in the country this season in the latter.
- Third career Pac-12 Swimmer of the Month/Week and first of the season (December 2022; Jan. 30, 2023).
ALSO NOMINATED: Summer Stanfield, UTAH.
2023 PAC-12 Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month/Week
|2023
|Women’s Swimmer
|Women’s Diver
|October
|Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
|—
|November
|Julia Heimstead, Arizona / Minna Abraham, USC
|Holly Waxman, Utah
|December
|Isabelle Stadden, California
|—