Cal’s Isabelle Stadden Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month

by SwimSwam 0

January 03rd, 2024 College, News, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12

Isabelle Stadden, Sr., CALIFORNIA (Blaine, Minn.)

  • Competing in the Minnesota Invitational, Stadden dominated, going undefeated in all four of her events.
  • The senior swam the fastest time in the country this season in the 200 Backstroke (1:49.21) and the third-fastest in the 100 Backstroke (50.26), taking home first in both events.
  • As a member of the Golden Bears’ relay team, Stadden helped Cal notch victories in the 400 Free (3:13.66) and the 400 Medley (3:30.56), finishing with the ninth-fastest time in the country this season in the latter.
  • Third career Pac-12 Swimmer of the Month/Week and first of the season (December 2022; Jan. 30, 2023).

ALSO NOMINATED: Summer Stanfield, UTAH.

2023 PAC-12 Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month/Week

2023 Women’s Swimmer Women’s Diver
October Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
November Julia Heimstead, Arizona / Minna Abraham, USC Holly Waxman, Utah
December Isabelle Stadden, California

