Cal’s Isabelle Stadden Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month

Destin Lasco Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Month Lasco picked up three individual wins and three NCAA ‘A’ cuts at the Minnesota Invitational, sweeping the men’s 100 back, 200 back and 200 IM.

Former Texas Head Coach Kim Brackin Joins Stanford Women’s Staff Thanks to the rare midseason addition of a paid coaching position, the Stanford Cardinal women have added Kim Brackin to their coaching staff.