FINA World Swimming Championships Day 5 Photo Vault

It’s almost unbelievable. Just when we think it can’t get more fun and better here in Budapest, it does. We’re past the half way mark and for us fans of swimming it’s been a great ride so far. We saw impressive swims and the crowd at the Duna arena was again keeping pace with the action in the pool – exciting indeed. Also keeping pace is our swimming photographerMike Lewis who’s here supporting our coverage with his unique style. Here’s a bit of what he made with his camera at the FINA World Swimming Championships.
Ippei Watanabe 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)
MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly.
As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …
Dressel is literally Mario