FINA World Swimming Championships Day 5 Photo Vault

It’s almost unbelievable.  Just when we think it can’t get more fun and better here in Budapest, it does.  We’re past the half way mark and for us fans of swimming it’s been a great ride so far.  We saw impressive swims and the crowd at the Duna arena was again keeping pace with the action in the pool – exciting indeed.  Also keeping pace is our swimming photographer Mike Lewis who’s here supporting our coverage with his unique style.  Here’s a bit of what he made with his camera at the FINA World Swimming Championships.

Ippei Watanabe 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel and Nathan Adrian 1, 2 in the 50 free 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Chase Kalisz 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Chase Kalisz 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Pernille Blume 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Cameron McEvoy 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Etiene Medeiros 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ippei Wtanabe 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Marco Koch 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Nic Fink 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Zsuzsanna Jakobos 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

JInglin Shi 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Viktoria Gunes 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Rikke Pedersen 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Leonardo de Deus 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Peter Bernek 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jiayu Xu 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jiayu Xu 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Simone Manuel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Simone Manuel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Pernille Blume 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Simone Manuel 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Zixuan Liu 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Madison Wilson 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Rikke Pedersen 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "FINA World Swimming Championships Day 5 Photo Vault"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
mbl

Dressel is literally Mario

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute 6 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »