FINA World Swimming Championships Day 5 Photo Vault

It’s almost unbelievable. Just when we think it can’t get more fun and better here in Budapest, it does. We’re past the half way mark and for us fans of swimming it’s been a great ride so far. We saw impressive swims and the crowd at the Duna arena was again keeping pace with the action in the pool – exciting indeed. Also keeping pace is our swimming photographer Mike Lewis who’s here supporting our coverage with his unique style. Here’s a bit of what he made with his camera at the FINA World Swimming Championships.