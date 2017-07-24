FINA World Swimming Championships Day 2 Photo Vault

For those of us in the swim media business, these are busy days indeed. Our team is working hard to cover our sport in unique and special ways. It felt like the roof was going to blow off the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary as Katinka Hosszu took to the pool to defend her world title in the 200 IM. We have our swim photographer Mike Lewis on the scene and here’s some of what was captured through the lens on day 2 a the FINA World Swimming Championships.