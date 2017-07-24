FINA World Swimming Championships Day 2 Photo Vault

For those of us in the swim media business, these are busy days indeed.  Our team is working hard to cover our sport in unique and special ways.  It felt like the roof was going to blow off the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary as Katinka Hosszu took to the pool to defend her world title in the 200 IM.  We have our swim photographer Mike Lewis on the scene and here’s some of what was captured through the lens on day 2 a the FINA World Swimming Championships.

Sarah Sjostrom 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Sarah Sjostrom 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Yui Ohashi 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Yui Ohashi 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Runa Imai 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Women’s 100 buttefrly medalist 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Sydney Pickrem 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ben Proud 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

FINA officials 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Zibei Yan 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Svetlana Chimrova 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Adam Peaty 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Meili 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jinglin Shi 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Meili 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Lilly King 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ruta Meilutyte 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Yuliya Efimova 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ryan Murphy 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Matt Grevers 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Zibel Yan 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Adam Peaty 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Men’s 50 butterfly medalist 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jiayu Xu 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Melanie Margalis 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katinka Hosszu 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

