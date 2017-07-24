2017 Worlds Medal Table: USA Still Leads, GBR Adds 2 Golds

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

*NOTE: Open water swimming, which has already been completed, was factored into this medal table.*

Day 2 of pool swimming of the 2017 World Championships saw two gold medals out of Great Britain, thanks to Adam Peaty in the 100 breast and Ben Proud in the 50 fly, the latter coming as much more of a surprise than the former. Meanwhile, the USA added more medals to their haul as they are still sitting atop the medal table.

Sweden and Hungary both moved up the medal table thanks to gold medal performances from Sarah Sjöström in the 100 fly and Katinka Hosszu in the 200 IM, while Australia, Japan, and Brazil each racked up one more silver to their count.

DAY 2 MEDAL TABLE:

PLACE COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL 1 USA 4 4 2 10 2 FRA 4 1 1 6 3 GBR 2 0 1 3 4 BRA 1 2 2 5 5 NED 1 1 1 3 6 HUN 1 0 1 2 7 CHN 1 0 1 2 8 SWE 1 0 0 1 9 AUS 0 3 0 3 10 ITA 0 2 4 6 11 ECU 0 1 0 1 12 JPN 0 1 0 1 13 RUS 0 0 2 2 14 UKR 0 0 1 1

DAY 2 MEDAL TABLE – POOL SWIMMING ONLY: