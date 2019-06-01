Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FINA Champions Series – Indianapolis Night 1 Photo Vault

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS PHOTO VAULT

SwimSwam’s Jack Spitser was on deck at the IU Natatorium Friday Night to capture all of the rivalries, action and excitement from the 3rd and final stop of the FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis.

FINA Relay of Yuliya Efimova, Josh Prenot, Zach Harting, Lilly King  (photo: Jack Spitser)

Zach Harting (photo: Jack Spitser)

Etiene Medeiros (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cody Miller expressing his feelings about his 100 Freestyle on the FINA 4×100 Relay (photo: Jack Spitser)

1
Samuel Huntington

Murphy looks really fit. Gonna be a huge battle with Rylov, Kolesnikov, Xu this summer

8 minutes ago

Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser is a San Diego based photographer who swims for UC San Diego under Olympic coach David Marsh. Working for years as a lifestyle and sports photographer, Jack has successfully utilized his knowledge of competitive swimming and integrated it into his work, capturing intimate perspectives of the sport unanimously …

