Future Hokie Ryan Vipavetz Takes Two Events on Day 1 of Maryland LC State

2019 Maryland State LC Meet

May 31st – June 2nd

Hosted by RMSC

Rockville Swim Center, Rockville, MD

LCM

Results on MeetMobile

The Maryland State LCM meet kicked off last night with timed finals of the 400 free, 200 back, and 50 free. Virginia Tech recruit Ryan Vipavetz (RMSC) doubled up with a pair of freestyle wins in the Open boys 400 and 50. Vipavetz was dominant in the 400 free, clocking a 3:59.20 for his first sub-4:00 performance of the year. Vipavetz has a personal best of 3:56.67, which he swam at the 2018 US Winter Nationals. He then went on to swim a 24.61 to win the 50 free in the last event of the meet. Vipavetz just narrowly out-touched Ian Mackey (RMSC), who came into the wall in 24.64.

12-Year-Old teammates Andre Brooks and Kyle Wang (ASA) battled it out in the boys 11-12 400 free, with Brooks coming out just a hair ahead. Brooks took out an early lead, splitting 1:06.24, 1:12.35, and 1:12.25 on the first 3 100s, then tearing home in 1:07.48 for a 4:38.32. Wang split 1:07.22, 1:11.90, 1:11.78, and 1:07.49 for a 4:38.49, and a close 2nd place. Adriano Arioti (RMSC) took the 11-12 boys 200 back by a whopping 13 seconds, clocking a 2:22.88.

Nina Allen (RMSC) won the girls 13-14 50 free in a tight race with Lauren West (Unattached). Allen got her hand on the wall in 27.54, just ahead of West (27.66). Adrianna Caponiti (RMSC) won the 11-12 girls 400 free with a 4:48.59. The time marked a 4 second drop from her personal best, which she had just set in early May.

Other event winners