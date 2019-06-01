Cody Miller thinks FINA Series is “a step in the right direction” (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

Crowd favorite Cody Miller had a big performance in Champions Series debut, splitting faster than the rest of the field opening up (27.90) and closing (31.36) to win the men’s 100 breast in 59.26. Miller was just a tick faster, 59.24, a few weeks ago in Bloomington which ranks him t-8th in the world this year.

Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands held off 200 breast World Champion Anton Chupkov (59.90) to claim second in a season-best 59.72.