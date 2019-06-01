Kromowidjojo Explains Being on a Relay with 3 Americans (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by James Sutherland,

MIXED 4×100 FREE RELAY

Team 4 (Andrew, Pebley, Dahlia, Kromowidjojo), 3:28.27 Team 2 (Murphy, Santos, Medeiros, Masse), 3:30.94 Team 3 (Conger, Miller, Pickrem, Flickinger), 3:33.85 Team 1 (Harting, Prenot, King, Efimova), 3:39.13

In the mixed 4×100 free relay, where teams were chosen at random, it was Team 4 consisting of Michael Andrew (49.87), Jacob Pebley (49.41), Kelsi Dahlia (54.18) and Ranomi Kromowidjojo (54.81) who ran away with the win in a time of 3:28.27. Andrew’s lead-off time tied his best time from the 2018 Summer Nationals, while both Pebley and Dahlia had the top male and female legs in the field respectively.

Team 2 also had two men go sub-50 with Ryan Murphy (49.99) and Nicholas Santos (49.77) as they took second in 3:30.94, and Jack Conger (49.82) had the most notable leg on the lead-off for third place Team 3 (3:33.85).