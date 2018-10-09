Fike Swim Signs U.S. National Teamer Emily Escobedo

U.S. National Teamer Emily Escobedo is joining one of the largest ambassador teams in the swim world at Fike Swim. A breaststroke specialist and former University of Maryland Baltimore County standout, Emily is now a member of Condors Swim Club under Jon Hulbert and one of the world’s top 200 breastsrokers.

“I am super excited to be joining Fike Swim as an ambassador! It is an honor to be a part of a team that works to create innovative tools to benefit swimmers. I am eager to have the opportunity to grow with Fike Swim as I continue my professional career!” added Emily.

Emily’s swimming accomplishments include:

2017-2019 U.S. National Team member

4th at 2018 Summer Nationals – 200 Breast

2017 World Top 16 – 200 Breast

3rd at 2016 & 2017 NCAA Championships – 200 Breast

10th at the 2016 Olympic Trials – 200 Breast

NCAA All-American

Captain of the UMBC swim team

While preparing for Tokyo 2020, Emily will be studying for a dual masters in early childhood education and special education and helping Fike Swim test and roll out more of the innovative products it is becoming known for.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with Emily! She’s a wonderful person with a big heart who serves in her community. And I think we’ve only seen a glimpse of her swimming potential.” said Fike Swim founder, James Fike.

Emily joins an impressive team at Fike Swim that includes:

Ali DeLoof

Gabby DeLoof

Sarah Gibson

Zane Grothe

Hellen Moffitt

Hannah Moore

Ashley Neidigh

Lizzi Smith

Zac Stubblety-Cook

You can support Emily on her journey to Tokyo by following her Instagram and Facebook pages, and you can get the latest Fike Swim news, product updates, and videos by liking them on Facebook and subscribing to their YouTube channel. And you can get a candid look at Fike Swim’s journey to help swimmers SWIM DIFFERENT by following them on Instagram.

About Emily Escobedo

Here’s a short Q&A with Emily. The complete Q&A with dryland exercises, post-workout meals, season and practice goals, and more can be found by visiting Fike Swim’s ambassador page.

Q: What is your favorite event?

A: “I love the 200 Breast, but my favorite events that I don’t get to swim as much are the 100IM and…see the rest.”

Q: How many yards per week do you usually swim?

A: “On average, I swim 6,800 yards per practice. Of course that varies depending on what we are doing. If it’s long, aerobic sets, we might get up to…see the rest.”

Q: What is one of your favorite sets?

A: “I train SCY most often throughout the year. One set we do a few times a year is 20x50s best average on…see the rest.”

Q: How did you get into swimming?

A: “I started swimming on a summer team when I was 5, and began a year-round YMCA team when I was 6. It was on that YMCA team where I fell in love with the sport and made lifelong friends and mentors. Throughout my career, swimming has given me the opportunity to travel to new places, meet incredible people and role models, and truly grow as individuals and athletes, and I think that is the best part of our sport!”

Q: What is something most people probably don’t know about you?

A: “Something many people don’t know about me is that I am currently in graduate school for a dual masters in early childhood education and special education! I love teaching and want to pursue early childhood special education!”

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the most difficult sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Tokyo, we stand behind you.”

– James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

Swimming news is courtesy of Fike Swim, a SwimSwam partner.