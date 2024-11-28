Fifth Annual Thanksgiving Thousand “Swim To Feed The Hungry” Meet Raises Record $33K

The Life Time Northern California swim club (formerly Del Paso Country Club) hosted the fifth annual Thanksgiving Thousand “Swim To Feed The Hungry” meet earlier this month in Sacramento, Calif., hitting a record donation total.

The competition, which was launched in 2020 and is spearheaded by 17-year-old swimmer Cooper Zarro, raises money for Raley’s Food For Families, donating 100% of the proceeds to the organization that feeds local Sacramento families in need.

A record $33,000 was raised in 2024, surpassing last year’s all-time mark of $22,000—which was more than the three previous years combined.

The club has now raised more than $70,000 over the five years the meet has been held.

Like in years past, Zarro raised the majority of the funds by selling hot chocolate, meet shirts and sweatshirts, along with individual donations and corporate sponsors.

The meet has continued to grow over the years, climbing to 10 teams and 120 swimmers this year after there were 80 competitors last year. In 2021, the meet only saw 31 swimmers race.

Last year also saw the addition of the 500 freestyle event for 10 & under swimmers. Previously, the 1000 free was the only event on the schedule.

In the 1000 free, Life Time’s Jordan Ragland posted the fastest time overall in 10:41.44, while teammate Lilla Kapinya was the top female performer in 11:18.50.

In the 500 free, it was Wolverine Aquatics’ Neil Melnykov (6:29.05) topping the boys’ field and Vacaville Swim Club’s Millie Molten (6:38.38) pacing the girls.