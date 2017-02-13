Escobedo Clocks 59.0 100 Breast as UMBC Wins 3rd Straight America East Title

2017 AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, February 9 – Sunday, February 12

Hosted by Worcester Polytechnic Institute

2016 Champions: UMBC (Results)

Results

FINAL TOP 5 TEAM SCORES

UMBC- 936.5 New Hampshire- 717.5 Vermont- 668 Maine- 396.5 Binghamton- 364.5

The UMBC women extended their winning streak last weekend, capturing their 3rd straight America East Swimming and Diving Conference title. The Retrievers did it in record fashion, earning 936.5 points to break the points record for the 2nd year in a row.

UMBC senior Emily Escobedo led the charge for her team and earned her 4th straight America East Most Outstanding Swimmer Award for her efforts. Escobedo won 3 individual conference titles, setting America East Records in each event. Her first big swim came in the 200 IM, as she won with a blazing 1:55.66 to lower her own former record of 1:57.13. She continued to down records as she swept the breaststrokes over the final 2 days of competiton, setting records of 59.02 in the 100 breast and 2:06.20 in the 200 breast. She achieved automatic NCAA Division 1 qualifying times in both breaststrokes.

Fellow UMBC senior Lauren Day earned the Elite 17 Award, which is given to the athlete with the highest GPA among the top performers in the conference. Day led a UMBC podium sweep of the 100 back, winning the event in 55.34 ahead of teammates Kylie Danin (56.48) and Emily Vance (56.56). Vance won the 200 back later in the meet, posting a winning time of 2:00.63.

The Most Outstanding Rookie award was given to New Hampshire freshman Corinne Carbone. In her first ever NCAA conference appearance, Carbone captured the 400 IM title, posting the only sub-4:20 time with her 4:19.16. Teammate Colby Harvey also had a highlight swim, blasting a 53.67 to win the 100 fly with a new America East Record.

Conference Records Broken: