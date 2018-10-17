Emory Women, Denison Men Top Preseason CSCAA Division III Polls

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA.
The defending NCAA champs remain strong favorites in the first CSCAA dual meet poll of the 2018 season. The Emory women, chasing a 10th consecutive NCAA title, lead the women’s ranks by 18 points over Denison. Meanwhile the Denison men top their poll by 13 over Kenyon. Denison topped Emory for last year’s NCAA title.
The full CSCAA release is below:
Denison Men and Emory Women Top Division III Preseason Poll
October 17, 2018 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their first TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season. The Denison men and Emory women claimed the number one spot.
On the women’s side, Denison, Kenyon, Williams, and Johns Hopkins round out the top five spots. On the men’s side Kenyon, Emory, Johns Hopkins and MIT complete the top five. In total, twenty-nine men’s and thirty-eight women’s teams earned votes.
The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.
The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on November 14, December 12, January 30, and February 27.
Division III Women
Rank
Prev
Team
Points
1
Emory
400
2
Denison
382
3
Kenyon
365
4
Williams
351
5
Johns Hopkins
342
6
MIT
313
7
WashU
287
8
NYU
285
9
Amherst
265
10
Carnegie Mellon
251
11
Chicago
237
12
Pomona-Pitzer
232
13
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
193
14
Washington & Lee
180
15
Tufts
176
16
Calvin
174
17
Ursinus
130
18
Saint Thomas
112
19
Bowdoin
98
20
SUNY Geneseo
97
21
Case Western Reserve
83
22
Rowan
55
23
Wheaton (MA)
41
24
Bates
31
25
Hope
24
Also Receiving Votes:
Conn College (21), Swarthmore (18), Birmingham Southern (12), Occidental (11), Grove City (7), Centre (6), Ithaca (5), Gustavus (4), Susquehanna (2), Middlebury/Franklin (1)
,
Division III Men
Rank
Prev
Team
Points
1
Denison
250
2
Kenyon
237
3
Emory
231
4
Johns Hopkins
216
4
MIT
216
6
NYU
196
7
Pomona-Pitzer
184
8
Tufts
175
9
Chicago
173
10
WashU
172
11
Carnegie Mellon
140
12
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
137
13
Rowan
128
14
Williams
124
15
Amherst
105
16
Saint Thomas
99
17
Calvin
85
18
California Lutheran
78
19
TCNJ
77
20
Carthage
58
21
Birmingham Southern
53
22
Coast Guard
30
23
Washington & Lee
21
23
DePauw
21
25
Stevens
20
Also Receiving Votes:
Swarthmore (11), UW-Stevens Point (7), Albion/Whitworth (3)Emory Athletics
