Emory Women, Denison Men Top Preseason CSCAA Division III Polls

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA.

The defending NCAA champs remain strong favorites in the first CSCAA dual meet poll of the 2018 season. The Emory women, chasing a 10th consecutive NCAA title, lead the women’s ranks by 18 points over Denison. Meanwhile the Denison men top their poll by 13 over Kenyon. Denison topped Emory for last year’s NCAA title.

The full CSCAA release is below:

Denison Men and Emory Women Top Division III Preseason Poll

October 17, 2018 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their first TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season. The Denison men and Emory women claimed the number one spot.

On the women’s side, Denison, Kenyon, Williams, and Johns Hopkins round out the top five spots. On the men’s side Kenyon, Emory, Johns Hopkins and MIT complete the top five. In total, twenty-nine men’s and thirty-eight women’s teams earned votes.

The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on November 14, December 12, January 30, and February 27.

Division III Women Rank Prev Team Points 1 Emory 400 2 Denison 382 3 Kenyon 365 4 Williams 351 5 Johns Hopkins 342 6 MIT 313 7 WashU 287 8 NYU 285 9 Amherst 265 10 Carnegie Mellon 251 11 Chicago 237 12 Pomona-Pitzer 232 13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 193 14 Washington & Lee 180 15 Tufts 176 16 Calvin 174 17 Ursinus 130 18 Saint Thomas 112 19 Bowdoin 98 20 SUNY Geneseo 97 21 Case Western Reserve 83 22 Rowan 55 23 Wheaton (MA) 41 24 Bates 31 25 Hope 24 Also Receiving Votes: Conn College (21), Swarthmore (18), Birmingham Southern (12), Occidental (11), Grove City (7), Centre (6), Ithaca (5), Gustavus (4), Susquehanna (2), Middlebury/Franklin (1)

,

Division III Men Rank Prev Team Points 1 Denison 250 2 Kenyon 237 3 Emory 231 4 Johns Hopkins 216 4 MIT 216 6 NYU 196 7 Pomona-Pitzer 184 8 Tufts 175 9 Chicago 173 10 WashU 172 11 Carnegie Mellon 140 12 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 137 13 Rowan 128 14 Williams 124 15 Amherst 105 16 Saint Thomas 99 17 Calvin 85 18 California Lutheran 78 19 TCNJ 77 20 Carthage 58 21 Birmingham Southern 53 22 Coast Guard 30 23 Washington & Lee 21 23 DePauw 21 25 Stevens 20 Also Receiving Votes: Swarthmore (11), UW-Stevens Point (7), Albion/Whitworth (3)Emory Athletics