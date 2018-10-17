Emory Women, Denison Men Top Preseason CSCAA Division III Polls

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA.

The defending NCAA champs remain strong favorites in the first CSCAA dual meet poll of the 2018 season. The Emory women, chasing a 10th consecutive NCAA title, lead the women’s ranks by 18 points over Denison. Meanwhile the Denison men top their poll by 13 over Kenyon. Denison topped Emory for last year’s NCAA title.

The full CSCAA release is below:

Denison Men and Emory Women Top Division III Preseason Poll

October 17, 2018 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their first TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season.  The Denison men and Emory  women claimed the number one spot.

On the women’s side, Denison, Kenyon, Williams, and Johns Hopkins round out the top five spots. On the men’s side Kenyon, Emory, Johns Hopkins and MIT complete the top five.  In total, twenty-nine men’s and thirty-eight women’s teams earned votes.

The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on November 14, December 12, January 30, and February 27.

Division III Women

Rank Prev Team Points
1 Emory 400
2 Denison 382
3 Kenyon 365
4 Williams 351
5 Johns Hopkins 342
6 MIT 313
7 WashU 287
8 NYU 285
9 Amherst 265
10 Carnegie Mellon 251
11 Chicago 237
12 Pomona-Pitzer 232
13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 193
14 Washington & Lee 180
15 Tufts 176
16 Calvin 174
17 Ursinus 130
18 Saint Thomas 112
19 Bowdoin 98
20 SUNY Geneseo 97
21 Case Western Reserve 83
22 Rowan 55
23 Wheaton (MA) 41
24 Bates 31
25 Hope 24

 

Also Receiving Votes:

Conn College (21), Swarthmore (18), Birmingham Southern (12), Occidental (11), Grove City (7), Centre (6), Ithaca (5), Gustavus (4), Susquehanna (2), Middlebury/Franklin (1)
,

Division III Men

Rank Prev Team Points
1 Denison 250
2 Kenyon 237
3 Emory 231
4 Johns Hopkins 216
4 MIT 216
6 NYU 196
7 Pomona-Pitzer 184
8 Tufts 175
9 Chicago 173
10 WashU 172
11 Carnegie Mellon 140
12 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 137
13 Rowan 128
14 Williams 124
15 Amherst 105
16 Saint Thomas 99
17 Calvin 85
18 California Lutheran 78
19 TCNJ 77
20 Carthage 58
21 Birmingham Southern 53
22 Coast Guard 30
23 Washington & Lee 21
23 DePauw 21
25 Stevens 20

 

Also Receiving Votes:

Swarthmore (11), UW-Stevens Point (7), Albion/Whitworth (3)Emory Athletics

 

Regional Rankings

Women

Central

1 Denison
2 Kenyon
3 Chicago
4 Calvin
5 Saint Thomas
6 Case Western
7 Hope
8 Franklin
9 St. Olaf
10 Albion

Northeast North

1 Williams
2 MIT
3 NYU
4 Amherst
5 Tufts
6 Bowdoin
7 Wheaton College
8 Bates
9 Conn College
10 RPI

Northeast South

1 Carnegie Mellon
2 Ursinus
3 SUNY Geneseo
4 Rowan
5 Swarthmore
6 Susquehanna
7 Stevens
8 Ithaca
9 Gettysburg
10 Rochester

West-Midwest-South

1 Emory
2 Johns Hopkins
3 Washington University (Mo)
4 Pomona Pitzer Colleges
5 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
6 Washington & Lee
7 Birmingham Southern
8 Mary Washington
9 Trinity
10 Occidental

Men

Central

1 Denison
2 Kenyon
3 Chicago
4 Saint Thomas
5 Calvin
6 Carthage
7 DePauw
8 UW Stevens Point
9 Albion
10 Wheaton

Northeast North

1 MIT
2 NYU
3 Tufts
4 Williams
5 Amhert
6 U.S. Coast Guard Academy
7 RPI
8 Conn College
9 WPI
10 Bates

Northeast South

1 Carnegie Mellon
2 Rowan
3 TCNJ
4 Stevens
5 Swarthmore
6 Gettysburg
7 SUNY Geneseo
8 Franklin & Marshall
9 Westminster
10 Grove City

 

