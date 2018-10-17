Team Elite Adds Another Star – Ali DeLoof

American and World Record Holder Ali DeLoof is moving from Club Wolverine Elite to join Team Elite in San Diego under David Marsh. The move marks a big shift for DeLoof, who has spent six years training in Ann Arbor with her three sisters (Gabby, Catie, and Jackie) and swimming her way to World University Games and SC World Championships. But after coming up short in her bid to qualify for Pan Pacs this year, she decided to try something different.

“I look forward to moving to San Diego, but I’m also a little nervous. This is one of the biggest moves I will make in my life as I have always resided in Michigan with my sisters. By the same token, I welcome and am thankful to have the opportunity to train under the auspices of Dave Marsh as well as with a larger group of professional swimmers while being exposed to new workouts and methods. Besides, I couldn’t pass up the warm weather and getting to train outside in the sun and relax at the beach–especially as the Michigan winter is approaching.” DeLoof told SwimSwam.

DeLoof will be adding a new roommate as well – Olympian and fellow recent transfer Lia Neal. “I’m excited to room with Lia, she’s a world class swimmer and just a great person. Hopefully we’ll push each other. I will of course miss my direct family- those 3 other goofy DeLoofies who I have trained with on my journey for so long, but thank goodness for facetime!”

“I’ve had an amazing 6 years at the University of Michigan. When I arrived in 2012 I wasn’t sure if I would survive my first year of school and swimming. I’m glad I was able to endure and become a better swimmer in the end. One of my favorite memories at Michigan was winning Big Tens my senior year at our home pool in 2016 for the first time in 12 years. I made countless memories with my teammates and I will miss training with one of the most dedicated and hardworking teams in the nation under one of the best coaching staffs. Richard Bishop, Mike Bottom, Josh White, Sam Wensman, Mark Hill, Danielle Tansel, Kaytlyn Haycock, and Russ Barbarino have all been instrumental in my success and I cannot thank them enough. Go Blue!”

Ali’s swimming accomplishments include:

World Record Holder – 200 SCM Medley Relay

American Record Holder – 50 SCM Back

U.S. National Team 2016-2018

2017 World University Games Gold Medalist – 50m Back

NCAA All-American

University of Michigan Swimming & Diving Captain 2015-2016

While preparing for Tokyo 2020, Ali will be pursuing her passion for teaching and helping her other team at Fike Swim test and roll out products. You can support Ali on her journey to Tokyo by following her Instagram and Facebook pages.

