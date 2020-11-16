Emily Seebohm Confident in Energy Standard’s Trajectory Heading into ISL Finale

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1

Reported by Ben Dornan.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

London’s Toussaint remains on-fire, keeping the 100m back field at bay here after her 50m World Record-setting performance yesterday. 55.90 is what Toussaint put on the board for her fastest result of the season. This ranks Toussaint as the ISL season 2’s 3rd fastest swimmer, snagging 10 points for Roar in the process.

ENS’ Seebohm saw Aussie teammate Kaylee McKeown take down her own national records in the LCM 100 and 200 backstrokes over the past couple of days, but she was laser-focused here, nearly catching Toussaint at the end. Finishing as runner-up for the 4th time in her ISl career, Seebohm snagged 7 points for ENS.

Tokyo did manage to take home 11 points, courtesy of Rio Shirai and Simona Kubova who placed 3rd and 4th.