Winter Jrs B-finalist Sydney Davids Verbally Commits to Ohio State for 2022-23

High school junior Sydney Davids from Lakeville, Minnesota has announced her intention to swim for The Ohio State University beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

“I’m really excited about committing to OSU because of the amazing team and coaching staff. The program is amazing and I’m so excited to be a part of it!”

Davids swims for Eastview High School and the club team Riptide. She is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 back in both SCY and LCM. As a sophomore last season, she placed 5th in the 100 back (55.41) and led off the 12th-place 200 medley relay (25.99 backstroke) and the 5th place 400 free relay (52.83). She had also qualified for the state meet in the 100 free but was DQd in prelims. The Minnesota State High School League canceled the 2020 girls state meet due to COVID-19.

Davids picked up several PBs at the 2020 Minnesota Swimming LSC Senior Short Course State Championships in March. She was runner-up in the 200 back, 5th in the 200 free, and 7th in the 100 free and she went lifetime bests in the 50/200 back and 100/200 free. At 2019 Winter Juniors West, she came in 10th in the 100 back with a PB of 54.19. She also earned a lifetime best in the 200m back (2:24.88). This fall she added new times in the SCY 50 free, 500 free, and 100 fly and in the LCM 100 free and 100 back. She attained the latter two times (59.45 and 1:03.78, respectively) at 2020 U.S. Open in Des Moines last weekend.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.67

100 back – 54.19

200 back – 2:01.72

100 free – 50.75

200 free – 1:51.78

Davids will join the Buckeyes’ class of 2026 with verbal commits Jessica Eden and Sanna Peterson. Ohio State won the 2020 B1G Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Davids’ best 100 back time would have scored in the B final at the conference meet last season. It took 1:57.86 in the 200 back, 50.25 in the 100 free, and 1:47.97 in the 200 free to get second swims.

