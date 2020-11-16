Daily Swim Coach Workout #277

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 23 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
2x
200 swim @ 3:00
6 x 50 @ :50 [odd drill even descend]
2x
25 dive all out @ 1:00
25 easy @ 1:00
3x
7 x 100 stroke @ 1:30/1:40/1:50/2:00
[Round 1 3 x blue 4 x red]
[Round 2 2 x blue 5 x red]
[Round 3 1 x blue 6 x red]
2x
10 x 25 @ :30
[odds descend, evens 12.5 sprint underwater then easy back or free]
100 easy @ 2:00
Alex de la Pena
Head Swimming Diving Coach, Oberlin College
