Ohio HS Champion Jessica Eden Verbals to Ohio State for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lake Erie Silver Dolphins’ Jessica Eden is staying in-state with a verbal to Ohio State’s class of 2026. She’s a junior at Hawken High School in Gates Mills, Ohio.

I chose The Ohio State University for it’s amazing coaching staff, and the great academic opportunities it provides. I also have enjoyed getting to know the team, and I have felt their support even with the limitations of covid! I can not wait to be a buckeye!! Go Bucks!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.91

100 free – 51.58

200 free – 1:51.42

100 back – 55.93

200 back – 2:00.55

200 IM – 2:00.90

400 IM – 4:20.08

Eden is the defending Ohio HS Division II Champion in the 200 IM, where she took the title in 2:01.12 after a lifetime best 2:00.90 in prelims. She was also the 100 back runner-up (55.94), behind Ohio State ’25 commit Nyah Funderburke (54.49), and she helped Hawken to the 200 medley relay title with a 26.66 lead-off leg and the 200 free relay title with a 23.14 anchor leg.

In 2019, at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, Eden scored in the 400 IM, going a lifetime best 4:20.08 to place 10th overall.

The Ohio State women just came off of a triumphant team win at the 2020 Big Ten Championships. The Buckeyes had a very deep IM group last season; five women were between 1:56.4-1:58.1 in the 200 and there were three Buckeyes under 4:10 in the 400. Eden’s 400 IM time would’ve scored at the 2020 Big Ten Champs, and her 200 IM time is just tenths off of what it took to make the C-final there.

Eden joins mid-distance freestyler Sanna Peterson in OSU’s class of 2026 on the women’s side.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.