Elise Mozeleski of Machine Aquatics Commits to Duquesne

Machine Aquatics and Chantilly High School senior Elise Mozeleski has committed to swim at Duquesne University located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mozeleski specifically trains with the Machine Aquatics National Team out of the Oakton, Virginia site under coach Dan Jacobs.

Best times in yards:

50 free – 24.22

100 free – 54.64

100 back – 56.20

200 back – 2:05.28

She’s primarily a sprint backstroker, and was the PVS Senior Short Course Championships runner-up in the 100 yard distance in March. She also finished 6th at the Virginia High School League 6A (big school) state championship met last year in the 100 back.

Her best time in the 100 back would’ve ranked her 3rd on Duquesne’s roster last season, and she joins a backstroke group that includes Emma Brinton, who was the A-10 Conference Most Outstanding Rookie Performer last season. That honor was mostly on the strength of her IM races, where she was the conference champion and set school records in the 200 IM and 400 IM; but she also finished 4th in the 200 back and swam a 55.69 in the 100 back to lead off the school’s 400 medley relay: the 2nd-best time in school history.

Mozeleski says she plans to major in education, and that the school offers unique student teaching opportunities that drew her in, besides the aquatics program.

“I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to study and swim at Duquesne University! I have been dreaming about this since my days of swimming 25s. Thank you to my family and Machine Aquatics coaches who helped me get here. Duquesne swim program is incredible and the Ed school offer unique student teaching experiences. The coaches’ commitment to their swimmers as athletes and students made it clear to me this is the team I want to be part of. I love that Coach Dave has a plan to help me reach my full potential and I can’t wait to be a Duke!”

Specifically, Duquesne offers students the opportunity to not only student teach in Pittsburgh schools, but abroad in Italy, Ireland, and England for 8 weeks before finishing their experience domestically. They also place students in classrooms as early as their freshman year. Mozeleski also pointed out that the variety of districts and types of schools available in Pittsburgh was appealing for her as she prepares for a career in secondary English education.

Mozeleski also serves as a coach and still races for Sully Station SST team in the NVSL summer league, where she says her love of swimming and education both began.

“My amazing Sully Station and Machine coaches made me want to pursue Education because they modeled the importance of sharing their expertise, and our shared responsibility to give back.”