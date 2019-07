El maravilloso gesto de las medallistas del 100 mariposa hacia Rikako Ikee

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap Adam Peaty returns for the 50 breaststroke; Ledecky and Titmus face off in the 200 free; Sun Yang and Mack Horton race the 800; Milak swims the 200 fly.

Katie Ledecky Withdraws From 200 Free In Gwangju; 1500 Status Pending Katie Ledecky uncharacteristically withdraws from an event, the women’s 200m freestyle on day 3 of the 2019 World Championships, citing illness.