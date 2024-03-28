Education, Inclusion At The Forefront of European Aquatics Strategic Plan Through 2030

After revealing its new logo earlier this month, European Aquatics (formerly LEN) revealed its Strategic Plan for the remainder of the decade and announced the creation of a new Academy on Tuesday.

The Strategic Plan, an announcement of the European Aquatics Academy and an Aquatics Social Responsibility program, along with the approval of the 2024 budget, were presented to the European Aquatics Bureau on March 23 in Antalya, Turkey.

The Strategic Plan will serve as the roadmap for the organization from 2024 through 2030, with accessibility, drowning prevention and promotion of all aquatics disciplines among the focus areas.

The Strategic Plan follows in the footsteps of the four pillars first established by President Antonio Silva when he was elected in February 2022.

Silvas was unanimously re-elected in January after being cleared from an ethics complaint that resulted in him being dismissed as the head of the Portuguese Swimming Federation.

EUROPEAN AQUATICS 2024-2030 STRATEGIC PLAN

1. Promoting All Aquatic Disciplines

Develop, promote and coordinate all disciplines*

Facilitate education of athletes, coaches and officials*

Support the wellbeing of athletes*

Ensure affordable competition opportunities for our athletes

2. Our Sport: Making It Accessible For All

Promote lifelong health and wellness and prevent drowning*

Support the development of European Aquatics Federations*

Make aquatics popular for new participant groups and prevent dropout*

Address social inequality through aquatics

Learn from innovators and other sports

3. Making European Aquatics Fit For The Future

Realize Brand and Commerical partner growth*

Build an event portfolio to engage the next generation*

Achieve operational excellence

Achieve an efficient and cost-effective Continental Organization

4. Integrity: Transparency And Good Governance

Transparency in financial and business activities*

Governance support for Member Federations*

Foster a diverse, inclusive, competent organization*

Protect the integrity of our sport

Ensure a clean future for our sport

EUROPEAN AQUATICS ACADEMY

The Academy will serve as a hub for education and development, with things such as coaching certification courses at the forefront of its mission.

European Aquatics said it will appoint a project manager to help design an Academy certification system, create the curriculum and develop education content to get the program up and running.

AQUATICS SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHARTER

The Aquatics Social Responsibility charter is a “key part” of the Strategic Plan that aims to address sustainability and socioeconomic issues across the globe.

It aligns with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted in 2015, which has 17 development goals.

European Aquatics outlines three primary objectives: Accessibility for everyone regardless of social background, promotion of physical and mental health, and the conversation of water and reducing carbon footprint.

“We had an intense day of discussions and debate in Antalya which will have a major impact on the future of European Aquatics,” said Executive Director Patrice Coste.

“With the final approval of the 2024 Budget and the different strategic initiatives, our professional office will need to be restructured and we will now start the search for additional experts to support us in marketing, broadcasting, development, and data management.”

The Bureau will next meet during the European Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on June 21.