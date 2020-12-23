Easterns Runner-Up Ashley Kolessar Chooses UCLA (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ashley Kolessar of the Suburban Seahawks Club has verbally committed to UCLA for fall 2022. She’s a junior at Notre Dame Academy in Villanova, Pa.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at UCLA. I would like to thank my coaches, family and friends for helping me along with this journey. I chose UCLA because of the welcoming and supportive coaches, the outstanding academics and the beautiful campus. Go Bruins!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 51.88

200 free – 1:50.38

500 free – 4:51.39

1000 free – 9:58.36

1650 free – 16:38.27

200 back – 2:02.33

100 breast – 1:03.57

200 breast – 2:17.12

200 fly – 1:59.74

200 IM – 2:00.46

400 IM – 4:18.36

Kolessar, whose older sister Madison is a freshman swimmer at Florida, is a tough competitor; her best events are all distance and endurance races.

At the 2020 Easterns, one of the biggest prep school championships in the country, Kolessar was the 100 breast runner-up (1:03.62) and third-place finisher in the 200 IM (2:00.86). She was also the breaststroker on Notre Dame’s medley relay (29.13) and hit a 52.05 leading off their runner-up 400 free relay. At the 2019 meet, she was the 200 IM runner-up and placed third in the 100 breast, as a freshman.

Kolessar competed at the virtual 2020 U.S. Open, and at the Carlisle site of the virtual 2020 Winter Junior Championships, she placed second in the 100 breast (1:03.57), 200 fly (1:59.74) and 200 IM (2:02.76) and third in the 400 IM (4:19.51). She posted lifetime bests in the 100 breast and 200 fly.

Last season, Kolessar would’ve ranked #3 on UCLA’s roster in the 1650 free and 200 fly and #4 in the 500 free and 400 IM.

Kolessar joins a star-studded 2026 class for UCLA. The group coming in fall 2022 includes Turkish record-holder Beril Böcekler, Canadian Age Group record-holder Katrina Bellio, Top 20 HM Rosie Murphy, Ava Lachey, Courtney Seljeseth and Fay Lustria and Morganne Malloy.

