Olympic Gold Medalists Katie Ledecky Talks Quarantine & Vaccines on TODAY Show

American swimmer Katie Ledecky, one of the most accomplished female swimmers in history, was the latest Olympian to appear on NBC’s flagship TODAY Show as part of the network’s buildup to the Olympic Games.

Ledecky appeared on the show to discuss her activities during quarantine and preparation for the Tokyo2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Ledecky was asked whether she was grateful for the extra year to train, or if she was disappointed in the delay.

“I actually really love training, so I’ve enjoyed just having a really good block of training over the last couple of months, and I’m excited for what I can do in competition next year,” she responded.

When pressed on whether she would get a vaccine, Ledecky said that she was “definitely” going to get the vaccine when it becomes available to her, and that she’s “looking forward to getting it.”

"It can be a tribute to the world being able to come together."

The 23-year old Ledecky is the dominant female distance swimmer of her generation, or possibly any generation. She is the two-time defending Olympic gold medalist in the women’s 800 free, and at the last Olympic Games in Rio she won 4 total gold and 1 silver medal.

In 2020, she’ll have the chance to expand her event lineup thanks to the addition of the women’s 1500 free to the Olympic schedule for the first time. Ledecky has the 10 fastest times in history in that event and has been 18 seconds better than the next closest competitor, retired Danish swimmer Lotte Friis, ever.

Ledecky also unveiled that, two-and-a-half years after turning pro and forgoing her final two seasons of NCAA eligibility, she has completed her Stanford degree in psychology.