SSPC: Danny Kovac Details Running a Marathon, Doing a Century (100 Mile) Ride

We sat down with SEC champion Danny Kovac, who was back at Mizzou this semester throwing down some impressive times at their invite. We talked about Kovac’s swimming, particularly how he balances it with his outside of swim life with activities like farming and socializing. What I didn’t think I’d hear was about one day how last year, after NCAAs, Kovac decided to casually run a marathon. And did so that day. Or how, during his time at home in Colorado during the COVID-19 shutdown, he planned out and completed a century bike ride (100 miles).

