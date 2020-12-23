Bluefish Swim Club’s Ella Smith Verbals to Minnesota Gophers (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bluefish Swim Club’s Ella Smith has announced her verbal commitment to Minnesota’s class of 2026. A junior at Chicopee High School in Massachusetts, Smith will head to Minneapolis in fall 2022.

I am WICKED excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Minnesota!!! I chose Minnesota because it is home to an incredible coaching staff. They have done an amazing job establishing a team culture that truly feels like a family. This program is not only outstandingly successful in the pool, but is perfect for me as a person and as a swimmer. I cannot wait to become a part of this amazing family!! Go Gophers! 💛〽️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

500 free – 4:59.03

1000 free – 10:13.93

1650 free – 17:02.55

100 breast – 1:02.98

200 breast – 2:16.44

200 IM – 2:02.57

400 IM – 4:20.19

Smith is primarily a breaststroker, and she’s also a strong IM’er and distance freestyler.

At the 2020 Massachusetts HS D1 Winter Champs in February, Smith won the 100 breast title (1:02.98) and took second in the 200 IM (2:02.57). She also split 29.06 breast on Chicopee’s 200 medley relay and 52.38 anchoring their 400 free relay.

In 2019, Smith raced at the Speedo Junior Nationals and the U.S. Open. This year, she competed at the virtual U.S. Open and the virtual Winter Junior Championships; at the latter, she won the 200 breast at the Massachusetts site, clocking a lifetime best 2:16.44.

Minnesota just graduated All-American breaststroker Lindsey Kozelsky, and their breast group this year is led by sophomores Emma Lezer (1:00.4/2:13.1) and Grace Bennin (1:00.6/2:15.5).

Smith joins backstroker/butterflier Faith Johnson in Minnesota’s class of 2026.

