Dynamo Shatters New 15-18 NAG Set by 2nd-Place Nitro at US Junior Nationals

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 1 to 5, 2022
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California
- Long Course Meters (50m)
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
Nitro Swimming appeared to have the boys 200 medley relay title secured with a 15-18 national age group (NAG) record out of the top-seeded heat, but Dynamo Swim Club came out of nowhere in a late heat to pull off the upset at US Junior Nationals on Monday.
BOYS 200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS
15-18 NAG: 1:42.46, Mason Manta Rays (2019)
Top 8 finishers:
- Dynamo: 1:41.93
- Nitro: 1:42.36
- Rose Bowl: 1:42.46
- Aquajets: 1:42.58
- Spartan Aquatic: 1:43.04
- InSpire Swim Team: 1:43.22
- SwimMac: 1:43.38
- Elmbrook Swim Club: 1:43.48
Dynamo’s time of 1:41.93 lowered Nitro’s NAG record of 1:42.36 that stood for just 20 minutes. Rising Purdue sophomore Idris Muhammad set the tone with a personal-best 25.58 backstroke split, Auburn commit Britton Spann swam 29.16 on the breaststroke leg, Arizona State commit Owen McDonald followed with a blazing 24.24 butterfly leg, and Leo Roden finished Dynamo’s record off with a 22.95 freestyle anchor.
Muhammad’s backstroke split was the fastest opener of the meet, smashing his previous best by more than a second and a half. McDonald’s butterfly split was second only to Cavalier Aquatics star Thomas Heilman (24.00). Jeremy Kelly rocketed to a 22.60 freestyle anchor to lead Nitro.
Three of the four fastest 15-18 NAG times in the event’s history were clocked during Monday’s final as bronze medalist Rose Bowl Aquatics tied Mason Manta Rays’ previous record of 1:42.46. Daniel Li posted an impressive 28.05 breaststroke split for Rose Bowl after tying for third place earlier in the session.
After Nitro shaved a tenth of a second off that mark, Dynamo took nearly half a second (.43) off the recently established record.
Splits Comparison
|Dynamo NAG
|Nitro NAG, 20 minutes earlier
|50 back
|Idris Muhammad, 25.58
|Logan Walker, 26.23
|50 breast
|Britton Spann, 29.16
|Thomas Wu, 28.84
|50 fly
|Owen McDonald, 24.24
|George Flanders, 24.69
|50 free
|Leo Roden, 22.95
|Jeremy Kelly, 22.60
|200 medley total
|1:41.93
|1:42.36