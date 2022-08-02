Dynamo Shatters New 15-18 NAG Set by 2nd-Place Nitro at US Junior Nationals

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nitro Swimming appeared to have the boys 200 medley relay title secured with a 15-18 national age group (NAG) record out of the top-seeded heat, but Dynamo Swim Club came out of nowhere in a late heat to pull off the upset at US Junior Nationals on Monday.

BOYS 200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

15-18 NAG: 1:42.46, Mason Manta Rays (2019)

Top 8 finishers:

Dynamo: 1:41.93 Nitro: 1:42.36 Rose Bowl: 1:42.46 Aquajets: 1:42.58 Spartan Aquatic: 1:43.04 InSpire Swim Team: 1:43.22 SwimMac: 1:43.38 Elmbrook Swim Club: 1:43.48

Dynamo’s time of 1:41.93 lowered Nitro’s NAG record of 1:42.36 that stood for just 20 minutes. Rising Purdue sophomore Idris Muhammad set the tone with a personal-best 25.58 backstroke split, Auburn commit Britton Spann swam 29.16 on the breaststroke leg, Arizona State commit Owen McDonald followed with a blazing 24.24 butterfly leg, and Leo Roden finished Dynamo’s record off with a 22.95 freestyle anchor.

Muhammad’s backstroke split was the fastest opener of the meet, smashing his previous best by more than a second and a half. McDonald’s butterfly split was second only to Cavalier Aquatics star Thomas Heilman (24.00). Jeremy Kelly rocketed to a 22.60 freestyle anchor to lead Nitro.

Three of the four fastest 15-18 NAG times in the event’s history were clocked during Monday’s final as bronze medalist Rose Bowl Aquatics tied Mason Manta Rays’ previous record of 1:42.46. Daniel Li posted an impressive 28.05 breaststroke split for Rose Bowl after tying for third place earlier in the session.

After Nitro shaved a tenth of a second off that mark, Dynamo took nearly half a second (.43) off the recently established record.

Splits Comparison