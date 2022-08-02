Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dynamo Shatters New 15-18 NAG Set by 2nd-Place Nitro at US Junior Nationals

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nitro Swimming appeared to have the boys 200 medley relay title secured with a 15-18 national age group (NAG) record out of the top-seeded heat, but Dynamo Swim Club came out of nowhere in a late heat to pull off the upset at US Junior Nationals on Monday. 

BOYS 200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

  • 15-18 NAG: 1:42.46, Mason Manta Rays (2019)

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Dynamo: 1:41.93
  2. Nitro: 1:42.36
  3. Rose Bowl: 1:42.46
  4. Aquajets: 1:42.58
  5. Spartan Aquatic: 1:43.04
  6. InSpire Swim Team: 1:43.22
  7. SwimMac: 1:43.38
  8. Elmbrook Swim Club: 1:43.48

Dynamo’s time of 1:41.93 lowered Nitro’s NAG record of 1:42.36 that stood for just 20 minutes. Rising Purdue sophomore Idris Muhammad set the tone with a personal-best 25.58 backstroke split, Auburn commit Britton Spann swam 29.16 on the breaststroke leg, Arizona State commit Owen McDonald followed with a blazing 24.24 butterfly leg, and Leo Roden finished Dynamo’s record off with a 22.95 freestyle anchor. 

Muhammad’s backstroke split was the fastest opener of the meet, smashing his previous best by more than a second and a half. McDonald’s butterfly split was second only to Cavalier Aquatics star Thomas Heilman (24.00). Jeremy Kelly rocketed to a 22.60 freestyle anchor to lead Nitro.  

Three of the four fastest 15-18 NAG times in the event’s history were clocked during Monday’s final as bronze medalist Rose Bowl Aquatics tied Mason Manta Rays’ previous record of 1:42.46. Daniel Li posted an impressive 28.05 breaststroke split for Rose Bowl after tying for third place earlier in the session. 

After Nitro shaved a tenth of a second off that mark, Dynamo took nearly half a second (.43) off the recently established record. 

Splits Comparison

Dynamo NAG Nitro NAG, 20 minutes earlier
50 back Idris Muhammad, 25.58 Logan Walker, 26.23
50 breast Britton Spann, 29.16 Thomas Wu, 28.84
50 fly Owen McDonald, 24.24 George Flanders, 24.69
50 free Leo Roden, 22.95 Jeremy Kelly, 22.60
200 medley total 1:41.93 1:42.36

 

