Dutch Name 16 To Roster For European Junior Championships

2018 LEN European Junior Championships

July 4-8

Helsinki, Finland

Mäkelänrinne Swimming Centre

Meet Website

The Dutch have named their official roster for the 2018 LEN European Junior Championships, set to take place in Helsinki, Finland from July 4-8. The event will get underway on June 25th with diving, followed by synchronized swimming and then swimming will wrap things up. Athletes eligible to compete must be 15-16 for girls and 17-18 for boys.

The roster will consist of ten women and six men. Check it out below:

Women

Sam van Nunen (50 free)

Nienke Jonk (50/100 free, 50/100 butterfly)

Imani de Jong (50 free)

Silke Holkenborg (200 free)

Lieke Oude Lenferink (50 back)

Indy Jongman (100 back)

Rosey Metz (50/100 breast)

Chefanja Nunes (50 butterfly)

Kaylee Dekker (100 butterfly)

Niamh Hofland (800 free)

Men

Kenzo Simons (50 free and 50 back)

Luc Kroon (200 free)

Jelle Betten (100 back)

Jari Groenhart (200/400 IM and 200 back)

Juri Dijkstra (50/100 breast)

Caspar Corbeau (50/100/200 breast)

At the 2017 Championships in Netanya, the team won four medals, including two individual gold from Marrit Steenbergen in the 100 freestyle and 200 IM. Though Steenbergen and the other individual medalist Tes Schouten won’t return for the Dutch this year, they do have five returning athletes from last year.

Male breaststroker Juri Dijkstra was a finalist in Netanya in the 50, placing 6th, while both Rosey Metz (50 breast) and Chefanja Nunes (50, 100 fly) were semi-finalists for the women.

For the senior team, the initial roster reported for the European Championships in April has seen no new additions and remains intact for the competition that takes place in Glasgow in August.