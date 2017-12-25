Dutch Junior Records, Para World Records Abound at Dutch SC Nationals

2017 Dutch Short Course Nationals

Thursday, December 21st – Saturday, December 23rd

Hoofddorp, Netherlands

SCM

Results

Though a handful of top Dutch swimmers opted to attend the 2017 Lausanne Cup (December 20th-21st) instead, the 2017 Dutch Short Course Nationals saw a ton of quick swims over its three days from junior, senior, and para swimmers.

Day 1

Arjan Knipping took a commanding win in the men’s 400 free on night one, going 4:09.21 for a meet record. But in second was 17-year-old Jari Groenhart, whose time of 4:16.03 set a new Dutch junior record. Groenhart just barely edged out open water swimmer Ferry Weertman (4:16.05). Later on night one, Weertman won the 200 free in 1:46.52.

Arno Kamminga, though well off his national record pace from last week, set a meet record in the 200 breast at 2:06.20.

The biggest swims of the first day went to para swimmers Cleo Keijzer and Darko Duric, who both set World Records: Keijzer set the S8 50 back record, going 35.89, and Duric set the S4 50 fly record in 43.13.

Day 2

Laura Setz kicked off finals on day two with a Dutch age group record in the women’s 800 free, going 8:33.49.

In the men’s 400 free, Ferry Weertman took gold in 3:44.38, but 16-year-old Luc Kroon took silver with a new Dutch junior record in 3:48.81.

Chantalle Zijderveld set a new SB9 World Record in the women’s 50 breast, going 33.28.

In the women’s 200IM, Marjolein Delno took first in 2:11.60, but in second was 17-year-old Marrit Steenbergen with a new Dutch age group record, going 2:12.72

Jari Groenhart picked up his second Dutch junior record in as many days, going 1:55.85 to win the men’s 200 back.

Day 3

Day three began with the men’s 1500, where Ferry Weertman won by over seven seconds (15:06.31) despite leading by only about half a second at the 1400 mark. Marcel Schouten took 2nd in 15:13.76.

Despite his fifth-place finish, Kenzo Simons set a new Dutch junior record in the men’s 50 back, going 25.09.

Britta Koehorst took down the girls’ Dutch age group record in the 100IM, going 1:03.69 for fourth place overall.

Liesette Bruinsma went 30.70 to set a new World Record in the S11 50 free.

In the men’s para 50 breast, Tim van Duuren set a new SB8 World Record in 31.94, and Duncan van Haaren set the SB9 World Record in 29.63.

Lisa Kruger set an S9 European record in the S10 50 fly, going 30.67.