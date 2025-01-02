Duncan Scott Earns Great Britain’s Prestigious OBE Honor

With the start of the new year, 27-year-old multi-Olympic medalist Duncan Scott has been awarded the prestigious Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

‘OBEs are awarded to individuals who have played a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.’ (The Courier).

The honor is an upgrade from Scott’s previous recognition of a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) he received in 2022.

At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Scott earned his 8th Olympic medal, claiming silver in the men’s 200m IM. He also grabbed gold as a member of the history-making men’s 4x200m free relay, as the first repeat winners ever.

These medals were added to the gold and 5 silvers versatile Scott already earned across the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.

Of his recognition, Scott told The Courier “I’m truly humbled to be recognised in the New Year Honours list.

“This OBE is not just mine; it’s a reflection of the amazing support and dedication of my team and the swimming community.

“2024 was an incredible year, and I couldn’t be prouder to start 2025 with this honour.”

David Bond, Head of Performance Sport at the University of Stirling where Scott has spent his entire adult career, said, “Duncan’s achievements over multiple Olympic cycles have been outstanding and an inspiration to so many.

“He truly deserves all the recognition that he receives, so I’m delighted to learn that he will be awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours list.

“Duncan continues to raise the standards in the pool, and he embodies excellence in everything that he does out of it.

“We are very proud of his achievements to date and now look forward to seeing what will come next in his already illustrious career.” (The Courier)